Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Technology Overview and Application Scope, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Industry Overview

The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological, cardiovascular, and cancer is expected to drive market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of neurological disorders is expected to increase during the forecast period and will reach 6.8% of the total Disability-adjusted Life Years (DALYs) population in 2030 from 6.4% in 2015. This is expected to boost the demand for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines for enhanced diagnosis, thus, expected to drive the market.

Both the gradient as well as radiofrequency coils help in boosting the performance of MRI machines. The gradient coil generates additional magnetic fields within three dimensions x, y, and z. These additional fields superimpose over the main magnetic field and provide spatially coded data that helps the computer to calculate the image slices. Similarly, a radiofrequency coil (RF coil) helps in boosting the reception of magnetic resonance signals. Some of these coils are capable of transmitting the signal while all can receive these signals. A strong signal helps in providing clear images through noise reduction, helping in improving the signal-to-noise ratio.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market

Recent major advancements in the MRI system include the development of wide-bore MRI systems and technologically advanced MRI coils. Market players are focusing highly on the development of MRI coils to enter or sustain in the market. For instance, in December 2017, GE Healthcare announced that the company had received clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Air Technology. This technology is an industry-first suite of RF coils that eases coil handling and positioning during MRI scans. Compared to the conventional coil, this coil is 60% lighter and flexible which helps in providing better patient care. The flexible conductor material, which is used with Air Technology allows the coil element to be closer to the anatomy, which in turn helps in improving signal reception, image quality, and depth of penetration.

Despite various advantages associated with MRI coils, the high cost of the radiofrequency coil is expected to have a mildly negative impact on the overall market growth. A new MRI coil would cost between USD 12,000 to USD 120,000. Moreover, the refurbished coil would also cost higher between USD 3,000 to USD 25,000, thereby, slowing the market for new coils, especially in developing countries. These MRI coils also come along with certain disadvantages. These coils may deposit significant RF energy which can lead to patient heating concerns. In addition, RF coils are placed closer to the anatomy for achieving an excellent Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) but sometimes noise created in the body due to certain electrical fluctuations may lead to varied SNR and may impact the imaging.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Healthcare Industry Related Reports

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – The global magnetic resonance imaging market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Open MRI Systems Market – The global open MRI systems market size was valued at USD 906.0 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2026.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global magnetic resonance imaging coils market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

MRI Coil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Radiofrequency Coil

Gradient Coil

MRI Coil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Spine and Musculoskeletal

Pediatric

Breast

Abdominal

Others

MRI Coil End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

October 2017: Siemens received clearance for the first 7T MRI machine, MAGNETOM Terra. This machine has two coils for knee and neuroimaging. Additionally, Swiss researchers are working on technology for musculoskeletal imaging using a stretchable wearable MRI coil.

April 2017: ScanMed partnered with Fujikura, a Japanese-based company for the development of MRI coils.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Industry include

ESAOTE SPA

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

MR Instruments, Inc.

RAPID MR International, LLC

ScanMed

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Bruker

Order a free sample PDF of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.