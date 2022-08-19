Surgical Retractors Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Surgical Retractors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Surgical Retractors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Surgical retractors are devices that are used to hold back tissue or organs in order to expose an area for surgery. There are many different types of surgical retractors, each designed for a specific purpose. The most common type of surgical retractor is the self-retaining retractor, which has a mechanism that allows it to be opened and closed without the need for an assistant. Other types of surgical retractors include those that are manually operated, as well as those that are electrically powered.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in surgical retractors technology include the development of new materials for surgical retractors, the use of 3D printing technology to create custom surgical retractors, and the use of robotics to assist in the placement of surgical retractors.

One of the most important trends in surgical retractors technology is the development of new materials. In the past, surgical retractors were typically made from stainless steel. However, new materials such as titanium and carbon fiber are now being used to create surgical retractors. These new materials are lighter and stronger than stainless steel, and they offer a number of advantages for surgeons.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the surgical retractors market include the increasing number of surgical procedures, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the growing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Other drivers include the development of new and innovative surgical retractor systems and the increasing number of trained surgeons.

The rising number of surgical procedures is one of the major drivers of the surgical retractors market. According to the World Health Organization, the number of surgical procedures performed globally is expected to reach 234 million by 2030.

Market Segments

The Surgical Retractors Market is segmented by product, design, application, end-user, and region. By product, hand-held, self-retaining, table-mounted and wire. Based on design, fixed, angled and elevated. On the basis of application, it is abdominal, cardiothoracic, orthopedic, OB/GYN and aesthetic. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Surgical Retractors Market includes players such as Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, and The Cooper Companies, Inc.

