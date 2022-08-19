Next-generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Next-generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Next-generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Next-generation sequencing data analysis is the process of analyzing large amounts of sequencing data to identify patterns and trends. This data can be used to understand the function of genes and proteins, or to find new disease-causing mutations.

Key Trends

Next-generation sequencing data analysis technology is constantly evolving, but there are a few key trends that are worth mentioning.

First, there is a trend towards cheaper and more accessible sequencing technology. This is making it possible for more researchers to access sequencing data, which in turn is leading to a greater understanding of the genomes of different organisms.

Secondly, there is a trend towards more sophisticated data analysis methods. This is necessary to make sense of the large amount of data that is generated by sequencing projects.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the next-generation sequencing data analysis market are the increasing demand for personalized medicine, the rise in the number of genomics and proteomics research studies, and the increasing adoption of NGS technologies.

Additionally, the increasing government support for genomics research and the development of new NGS platforms are also expected to drive market growth.

Market Segments

The next-generation sequencing data analysis market is segmented by product, application, end-user, and region. By product, the market is classified into consumables, platforms, and services. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into diagnostics, reproductive health, biomarkers, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, academics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global next-generation market sequencing data analysis market includes players such as Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc, Precigen Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, PierianDx Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and others.

