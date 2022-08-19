Baby Bottles Market growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032

The global baby bottles market is expected to improve growth with increasing consumption of baby formula, which is one of the faster-selling products in the packaged food industry. Rising number of new mothers stepping out of the house to work could raise high demand in the global baby bottles market.

Although there are infant day care facilities available in corporations today, not all working mothers bring their babies to office. The sale of baby bottles in the global market is anticipated to benefit from the introduction of new and better products by baby formula companies such as Nestle and Abbot.

Fact.MR envisions the global baby bottles market to reach the mark of US$3.0 bn by the end of the forecast period 2017-2022

while posting a moderate CAGR. Glass baby bottles could show a quicker rise on the global platform in terms of market expansion. This could be despite of plastic baby bottles being sought after by parents in the recent years. However, the advantage of doing away with harmful effects that plastic products have on the health of infants is predicted to place glass baby bottles in a better position in the global market.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of baby bottles, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in baby bottles market offering has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the baby bottles market.

Baby Bottles Market Segmentations:

By Material, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as: Plastic Baby Bottles Glass Baby Bottles Silicone Baby Bottles Stainless Steel Baby Bottles

By Size, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as: Less than 3 Ounces 3-6 Ounces 6-9 Ounces More than 9 Ounces

By Age Group, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as: 0-6 Months 6-18 Months Above 18 Months

By Sales Channel, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as: Online Sales Channel Offline Sales Channel Modern Trade Specialty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Other Sales Channel

By Region, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



