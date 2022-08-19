Bare Metal Cloud Market surge at a CAGR of more than 25% during the assessment period from 2022-2032

A new report published by Fact.MR, – a market research intelligence provider, the global bare metal cloud market is anticipated to surpass the US$ 12 Bn mark by the end of 2022 and surge at a CAGR of more than 25% during the assessment period from 2022-2032.

Growing IT & services industry across the globe is likely to emphasize demand over the coming years. The bare metal cloud market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 25% over the projected time frame (2022- 2032).It has been observed that spending on private cloud services expanded drastically in the past half-decade. Spending on private cloud services registered a growth of 28% Y-o-Y owing to higher reliability of businesses on cloud services.

BFSI (banking, financial, services and insurance) is expected to account for significant market share over the coming years. Increasing reliance on digital operations will proportionally pile the datasets of the BFSI sector. Large datasets and concerns regarding data breached will channelize demand for bare metal clouds in the BFSI sector.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global bare metal cloud market to acquire a market value of USD 111.75 Bn by 2032.

The global bare metal cloud market to procure a market value of USD 12 Bn by 2022

China is estimated to account for more than 40% of the East Asia market value share by 2032.

The Middle East & Africa is yet in the introduction phase, accounting for less than 15% market share at present.

Revenue from AI & machine learning is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 29% during 2022-2032.

Key Market Segmentations Covered in Bare Metal Cloud System:

By Application:

AI and Machine Learning

Servers

Render Farms

Building Application

NoSQL and Relational Databases

Custom Virtual Environments

Big Data

By End Use Industry

Telecommunications

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing Sector

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Organization Size:

SMEs

MSMEs

Large Organizations

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the Worldwide bare metal cloud market opt for various strategies that include partnerships, collaboration, innovation, and R&D. The players of the market also do unique product launching to procure the forefront position in the market competition.

Recent developments done by the key players are:

In January 2022, Rackspace Technology, a globally renowned player, announced its plan to acquire Just Analytics, an established provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In January 2022, Zenlayer, a known name in the cloud service provider announced the C+ funding from Telkom Indonesia. Telkom is the largest telecommunications company in Indonesia. The C+ funding brings the financing round to USD 62 Mn.

In January 2022, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched new EC2 instance type for high-performance computing tasks.

Top Competitors Player Coming In This Industry Are:

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Dell

