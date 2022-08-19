Vaccine Delivery Devices Market experiencing a CAGR of 9.5% across the 2022-2032 assessment period

According to Fact.MR recently published report forecasts that the worldwide vaccine delivery devices market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032, surpassing US$ 10 Bn by the end of the said assessment period. The market is primarily driven by the growing number of immunization programs, increasing initiatives for vaccination drives. Initiatives such as; GAVI Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have significantly benefitted the market.

With the growing government support across the globe about the current situation of the pandemic, the market is anticipated to augment at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

For instance, the UK government invested £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to probe the Zika Virus transmission and its source. In addition, the demand for advanced vaccine delivery devices has increased owing to their application in treatments of influenza, hepatitis A and B, and meningitis, thereby bolstering the market size in the forecast period.

The Vaccine Delivery Device Products market report provide details of new recent developments, trade regulations, production analysis, value market share, impact of domestic and international market players, change in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, Pandemics growth.

Segmentation Covered by Global Vaccine Delivery Market Are:

By Product Type:

• Syringes-based Vaccine Delivery Devices

• Jet Injectors-based Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

• Other Vaccine Delivery Device Products

By Route of Administration:

• Subcutaneous Vaccine Delivery Devices

• Intramuscular Vaccine Delivery Devices

• Intradermal Vaccine Delivery Devices

• Other Vaccine Delivery Devices

Competitive Landscape:

Key players of the global vaccine delivery devices adopt various strategies to acquire a forefront position in the market. Strategies such as; acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the methods used to enhance their footprints in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In August 2021, the Vaccine developer Serum Institute of India acquired a 50% stake in pharma packaging company Schott Kaisha. Schott AG is a Germany-based player that manufactures vials, syringes, and cartridges.

In April 2020, Zealand Pharma acquired Valeritas Holdings, a U.S based key player, for a price of USD 23 Mn.

In November 2021, Gerresheimar announced a partnership with Midas Pharma for a new auto injector. The partnership boosts the development and marketing of new generation auto injector.

Key Competitors Covered in vaccine delivery devices market:

• Becton Dickinson & Company

• PharmaJet Inc.

• Valeritas Holdings Inc.

• Vaxxas Pty. Ltd

• Gerresheimer AG

• Schott AG

• Antares Pharma, Inc.

• 3M Company

