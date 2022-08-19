Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032

As per Fact.MR recently compiled report, the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market will register a splendid 6.9% volume CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2026). Approximately US$ 7,300 Mn worth of flame resistant and retardant fabric are foreseen to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Flame resistant and retardant fabric is employed for manufacturing, furnishing, apparel, and protective garments for application in various industrial sectors including chemical, military, mining, infrastructure & construction, and oil & gas.

The global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2032.

Development of novel products is a key trend observed in the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market. For example, in 2017, researchers from the Nanyang Technological University, located at Singapore, have developed a water-based solution for flame-retardant coating for cotton fabrics by using a phospho-nitrogen combination. This one-step spray-on procedure is employed for coating the fabrics by capitalizing on the spontaneous reactions between tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium chloride (THPC) and para-phenylenediamine (PDA).

Segmentations Comes Under The Flame resistant and retardant fabric Industry:

By Weight: –

Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard

12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard

17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard

22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard

Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

By Thickness Type: –

Up to 0.056 inches

056 to 0.065 inches

065 to 0.080 inches

080 to 0.102 inches

Greater than 0.102 inches

By End User: –

Oil & Gas Industries

Mining

Packaging

Automotive

Marine

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and Electrical

Construction

Others End use Industries

By Application Type: –

Industrial Protective Clothing

Law enforcement services

Transport

Others

Top Key Players For This Industry:

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Evonik Industries

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kaneka Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)

Milliken & Company

Norfab Corporation

Safety Components

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Aramid B.V.

