Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032

As per Fact.MR recently compiled report, the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market will register a splendid 6.9% volume CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2026). Approximately US$ 7,300 Mn worth of flame resistant and retardant fabric are foreseen to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Flame resistant and retardant fabric is employed for manufacturing, furnishing, apparel, and protective garments for application in various industrial sectors including chemical, military, mining, infrastructure & construction, and oil & gas.

The global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2032.

Development of novel products is a key trend observed in the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market. For example, in 2017, researchers from the Nanyang Technological University, located at Singapore, have developed a water-based solution for flame-retardant coating for cotton fabrics by using a phospho-nitrogen combination. This one-step spray-on procedure is employed for coating the fabrics by capitalizing on the spontaneous reactions between tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium chloride (THPC) and para-phenylenediamine (PDA).

Segmentations Comes Under The Flame resistant and retardant fabric Industry:

By Weight: –

  • Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard
  • 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard
  • 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard
  • 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard
  • Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

By Thickness Type: –

  • Up to 0.056 inches
  • 056 to 0.065 inches
  • 065 to 0.080 inches
  • 080 to 0.102 inches
  • Greater than 0.102 inches

By End User: –

  • Oil & Gas Industries
  • Mining
  • Packaging
  • Automotive
  • Marine
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Electronics and Electrical
  • Construction
  • Others End use Industries

By Application Type: –

  • Industrial Protective Clothing
  • Law enforcement services
  • Transport
  • Others

Top Key Players For This Industry:

  • PBI Performance Products Inc.
  • Evonik Industries
  • Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)
  • Milliken & Company
  • Norfab Corporation
  • PBI Performance Products Inc.
  • Safety Components
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Teijin Aramid B.V.

