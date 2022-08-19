Inulin Market Is Poised To Register A CAGR Of 8.2% From 2021 to 2031

A recently revamped Fact.MR report expects the market for inulin to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2031, expected to reach a value of US$ 2.2 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Growth is likely to bank on the increasing consumption of functional foods & beverages aimed at boosting overall immunity of consumers and reduce chronic health problems.

From 2016 to 2020, sales experienced an incline at a CAGR of 6%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand spiked significantly in the pharmaceutical sector. Increase in the consumption of nutraceuticals and healthy sugar-free foods led to the increased sales.

Growing popularity of prebiotic ingredients and increasing awareness campaigns for low fat and calorie reduction are expected to fuel the global inulin market during the forecast period. Moreover, government authorized food and drugs organizations across several nations have recognized inulin as a safe product, ensuring consumer safety.

Inulin Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Inulin market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Inulin market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Inulin supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Inulin market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

The existence of a few significant corporate actors such as Jarrow Formulas (New Mountain Capital), Sensus, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and BENEO-Orafti SA has helped to solidify the inulin industry share (BENEO-Remy NV). These major inulin suppliers are focusing their efforts on inorganic and strategic activities such as new product development, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as investments in capacity expansions, to strengthen their position in global markets.

Sensus, for example, announced intentions to invest heavily in expanding its chicory inulin manufacturing capacity beginning in 2021 in July 2020. Following the increased investment, the business expects to contract with its farmer base for more acres of chicory root.

In another case, Beneo produced organic inulin from chicory roots in April 2019 for usage in dairy products, baked goods, and cereal applications. The prebiotic fiber novelty provides digestive health advantages such as decreased blood glucose response and weight management.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Inulin: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Inulin demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Inulin market. As per the study, the demand for Inulin will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Inulin market. As per the study, the demand for Inulin will grow through 2031. Inulin historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Inulin consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Inulin Market Segmentations:

By Source Agave Inulin Chicory Inulin Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin

By Form Powdered Inulin Liquid Inulin

By Nature Organic Inulin Conventional Inulin

By End Use Inulin for Clinical Nutrition Inulin for Dietary Supplements Inulin for Functional Food & Beverages Inulin for Dairy Products Inulin for Infant Formula Inulin for Breakfast Cereals & Cereal Bars Inulin for Meat Products Inulin for Animal Nutrition



