Heavy Duty Trucks Market Has Grown Consistently At A CAGR Of 4.1% During 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The processed meat market will envisage a moderate 2.2% volume y-o-y growth in 2018 over 2017, opines a recent market study published by Fact.MR. The study finds that steadily growing meat industry and increasing growth of the food processing industry is majorly contributing to the growth of the processed food market.

The report finds that despite their preference for fresh food products, consumers are looking for convenience as it is becoming challenging for them to prepare elaborative meals at home due to the fast-paced lifestyle the lead. Growing meat production, increasing demand for affordable animal protein, and preference for convenience is expected to provide an impetus to growth of the processed meat market. However, demand is likely to witness moderate growth, as growing vegan trend and growing colorectal cancer concerns stall consumption.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2360

Pork and Poultry, Together Account for over 3/4th Share in Processed Meat Market

The Fact.MR study finds that, poultry and pork are the top-selling processed meat products globally. Sufficient poultry supplies at relatively low prices and a significant rise in per-capita pork consumption in emerging nations, especially in China, is fueling demand for processed pork and poultry, which is influencing processed meat manufacturers’ leading strategies.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

According to a report published by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), pork and chicken exports are likely to increase by 3% and 4% respectively in 2019, buoyed by bolstering demand in emerging nations. Robust demand for pork and chicken is expected to drive their production across the globe to reach 114.6 million tons and 97.8 million tons by 2019, according to the USDA report.

Fact.MR finds that processed meat manufacturers are modifying their business strategies to leverage approximately 75% market share of processed poultry meat and pork in envisage incremental growth in the processed meat market in the upcoming years.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2360

Processed Meat market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of processed meat market on the basis of base product type, form, buyer type, nature, distribution channel and across 8 regions.

Product Type

Beef

Pork

Poultry Meat

Sheep Meat

Form

Chilled

Frozen

Shelf Stable

Buyer Type

Food Processor & Manufacturers

HoReCa Sector

Household & Residential Buyers

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel

Traditional Grocery stores

Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Internet Retailing

Convenience Stores/ Forecourt retailers

Discounters

Other Sales Channel

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2360

After reading the Processed Meat Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Processed Meat Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Processed Meat Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Processed Meat Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Processed Meat Market player.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556502949/growing-demand-for-sanitizers-during-pandemic-gives-traction-to-the-market-for-99-triethanolamine

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616