Turn to Peter Allan for All Your Pine Timber Wood Needs

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to the construction of brand new homes or even the renovation of existing homes, there is a reason that people are more likely to prefer turning to more naturalistic construction materials, namely pine timber. This could be due to a number of factors, some of which are difficult or near impossible to achieve the natural feel when using other materials, such as concrete, tiles, marble and so on.

However, it should be noted that not all pine timber products are made of the same quality, which is usually dependent on the supplier and the manner in which they are produced, handled and then delivered to their clientele. It is because of this that many people within South Africa (Western Cape) have been requesting Peter Allan Timber, one of the country’s leading specialist suppliers of structural pine and the most preferred corporate hardware supplier.

Since having opened its doors, Peter Allan Timber has been able to thrive off of being able to provide its clientele with nothing short of the highest quality timber products. However, while it is the quality of their products that draws clients in, it is the quality of their service that keeps their clients coming back. We all know how frustrating it can be to order any type of product, only to find out that we are not able to use it in the way we initially thought was possible.

This is a problem that is easily avoidable when contacting Peter Allan Timber, with whom its staff is able to provide expert and knowledgeable consultations with many years experience to any and all of their clients. This is all to ensure that each and every client is able to achieve the best possible results using only the highest quality timber wood materials, no matter what questions or queries they may have with the correct specification feedback.

About Peter Allan Timber:

After first being established in 1995 as a joint venture with Pennypinchers and a later business partnership with Thesen, Peter Allan Timber rebranded themselves in Cape Town with the focus of consistently sourcing high-quality timber products and creating strong relationships with suppliers and clients, a focus that has since remained true to this day.