HDTVSupply, Inc. Introduces their WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC Priced at Only $1,400.00.

HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronic devices featured their WolfPackSilver 1080p 16-16 HDMI Matrix Switch that was recently added to their HDMI Matrix Switch Product. 

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — HDTVSupply, one of the leading Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced the availability of their 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC.

Today’s High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) has become a widespread source for transmitting High Definition (HD) video and digital audio signals. And because of that, HDTVSupply, as one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronic devices, introduce its WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with High Dynamic Range, Audio Return Channel (ARC), HDMI 2.0b, & Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) that allows  transmission of video (resolution up to 4K2K@60Hz YUV 4:4:4) and multichannel high resolution digital audio from 16-HDMI sources to 16-HDMI displays. 

HDTVSupply also presented the features of this WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC:

  • HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG are supported.
  • Support 18Gbps video bandwidth
  • HDMI 2.0b, HDCP 2.2/1.x and DVI 1.0 compliant
  • Video resolution up to 4K2K@60Hz (YUV 4:4:4) on all HDMI ports
  • 1U rack mounted design with front panel OLED display
  • ARC – Audio return chance from Displays. 
  • Support 4K->1080P Down Scaler for each output port
  • HDMI audio pass-through up to 7.1CH HD audio (LPCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio)
  • Audio de-embedder is supported via coax ports
  • Control via front panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, LAN and Web GUI
  • CEC – Allows control of your input / output devices
  • Smart EDID management are supported
  • 5-Year Warranty

In addition, this 4K 60 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switchers Web GUI also allows CEC control of input sources and output displays (using compatible devices) to perform controls such as power on/off, volume up/down, and pause/play. It also offers a powerful control panel that allows any device (like Laptop, MacBook, iPad, or tablet) to control the Matrix System anywhere on the network.

WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC, Audio de-embedded to coaxial audio is supported from 16 HDMI output ports. The HDMI output ARC function is enabled, the ARC audio from HDMI display devices will be extracted to coaxial audio output. Each HDMI output of this 16×16 HDMI Matrix also supports 4K2K to 1080P downscaling independently. The control will be via front panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, LAN and Web GUI.

This newly introduced HDMI 2.0b 16×16 Matrix with Resolutions up to 4Kx2K@60Hz, HDR, YUV 4:4:4, 18Gbps and CEC & ARC support is highly recommended as  HD video solution for Casinos, Sports Bars, Super Markets, shopping malls, Churches, Data Control Centre, Conference Rooms, Education and Training, Luxury Homes, Home Theatres or anywhere that needs solution for multiple inputs / HD Display set up.

WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC is in stock and priced at only $1,400.00 and can be seen at:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-60-444-16×16-hdmi-matrix-switch-hdr-arc-separate-audio-cec.html

WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC

For inquiries, please contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.
TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)
NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html
www.HDTVSupply.com
press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.  

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com

