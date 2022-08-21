HDTVSupply, Inc. Introduces their WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC Priced at Only $1,400.00.

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — HDTVSupply, one of the leading Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced the availability of their 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC.

Today’s High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) has become a widespread source for transmitting High Definition (HD) video and digital audio signals. And because of that, HDTVSupply, as one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronic devices, introduce its WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with High Dynamic Range, Audio Return Channel (ARC), HDMI 2.0b, & Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) that allows transmission of video (resolution up to 4K2K@60Hz YUV 4:4:4) and multichannel high resolution digital audio from 16-HDMI sources to 16-HDMI displays.

HDTVSupply also presented the features of this WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC:

HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG are supported.

Support 18Gbps video bandwidth

HDMI 2.0b, HDCP 2.2/1.x and DVI 1.0 compliant

Video resolution up to 4K2K@60Hz (YUV 4:4:4) on all HDMI ports

1U rack mounted design with front panel OLED display

ARC – Audio return chance from Displays.

Support 4K->1080P Down Scaler for each output port

HDMI audio pass-through up to 7.1CH HD audio (LPCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio)

Audio de-embedder is supported via coax ports

Control via front panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, LAN and Web GUI

CEC – Allows control of your input / output devices

Smart EDID management are supported

5-Year Warranty

In addition, this 4K 60 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switchers Web GUI also allows CEC control of input sources and output displays (using compatible devices) to perform controls such as power on/off, volume up/down, and pause/play. It also offers a powerful control panel that allows any device (like Laptop, MacBook, iPad, or tablet) to control the Matrix System anywhere on the network.

WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC, Audio de-embedded to coaxial audio is supported from 16 HDMI output ports. The HDMI output ARC function is enabled, the ARC audio from HDMI display devices will be extracted to coaxial audio output. Each HDMI output of this 16×16 HDMI Matrix also supports 4K2K to 1080P downscaling independently. The control will be via front panel buttons, IR remote, RS-232, LAN and Web GUI.

This newly introduced HDMI 2.0b 16×16 Matrix with Resolutions up to 4Kx2K@60Hz, HDR, YUV 4:4:4, 18Gbps and CEC & ARC support is highly recommended as HD video solution for Casinos, Sports Bars, Super Markets, shopping malls, Churches, Data Control Centre, Conference Rooms, Education and Training, Luxury Homes, Home Theatres or anywhere that needs solution for multiple inputs / HD Display set up.

WolfPack 4K 60 Hz 4:4:4 16×16 HDMI Matrix Switch with HDR, ARC, HDMI 2.0b & CEC is in stock and priced at only $1,400.00 and can be seen at:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-60-444-16×16-hdmi-matrix-switch-hdr-arc-separate-audio-cec.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators.

