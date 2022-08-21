Duct Cleaning And Inspections Expert Marks 10 Years Of Successful Business

Granby, QC, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ventilo Exp’air, Quebec’s leading duct and ventilation cleaning specialist, is celebrating a decade of improving air quality and providing clean and healthy environments.

Founded in 2012, Ventilo Exp’Air has built an enviable reputation for the quality of its work across all sectors of activity, whether residential, commercial, hospital, industrial, institutional, or governmental.

As a specialist in the cleaning and inspection of ducts and ventilation systems, the company uses only state-of-the-art technologies to maintain and guarantee impeccable work that meets the needs of clients.

Ventilo Exp’Air backs up its professional results and highly satisfied clientele with multiple certifications, including those of the NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaning Association), Select Pro, LTE Canada, as well as the ANCV2020 standards.

Ventilo Exp’air is also recognized as an expert in ventilation duct sanitation by certain insurance companies for post-disaster cases.

Business owner Samia Rafaa emphasized their teams can offer quick and thorough cleaning of ventilation ducts, air conditioning and wall-mounted heat pumps, dryer duct cleaning, as well as cleaning furnaces, air exchangers and duct rust treatment.

Their value-added services also extend to ventilation cleaning after renovations, robotic and visual inspections of ventilation grilles, dust level measurements, and air quality and bacteriological analysis.

Samia commented: “We use remote-controlled robots that allow us to inspect the smallest corners of the dirty pipes and then clean them using high-performance tools. These specialized robots remotely inspect heating, ventilation and air conditioning ducts using a video capture system.”

All dirt particles and contaminants are pulsed through high-performance HEPA-compliant filters. Following the visit of ventilation system sanitation technicians from Ventilo Exp’Air, they guarantee no trace of contaminants remains.

Ventilo Exp’Air’s teams also work in collaboration with managers and stakeholders at the residential, commercial, industrial and institutional levels to establish the frequency of inspections and cleaning of ventilation systems according to their budgets.

To book an appointment, chat with their team or for more information about their services:

Phone: +14505775578

Email: info@ventiloexpair.com

Website: https://ventiloexpair.com/