Pirates Dinner Adventure offers half off admission for kids

BUENA PARK, CA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ahoy mateys! Get ready to set sail on the seven seas without breaking the bank this back-to-school season.

Now through Sept. 5, Pirates Dinner Adventure is offering one last summer adventure. Families can receive half off a child’s admission to the show with purchase of an adult ticket. Admission includes seats for the swashbuckling show, a delicious three-course dinner and unlimited soft drinks.

The offer is valid Monday through Friday for children under 11. Guests must call 714-690-1497 and provide the secret code, “HALFOFFKIDS” when booking tickets to unlock the promotion. Upgrades can be added for an additional cost at the time of booking.

Pirates Dinner Adventure is located at 7600 Beach Boulevard. Shows run at Monday through Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. To reserve your seats, call 714-690-1497 or click here.

To learn more about Pirates Dinner Adventure, visit https://piratesdinneradventureca.com/.

To view or download the flyer, click here.

About Pirates Dinner Adventure

Pirates Dinner Adventure is an interactive, family-friendly dinner theater that has been entertaining the Buena Park area for nearly 20 years. The thrilling dinner show is packed full of entertaining stories, impressive acrobatics and amusing characters. In addition to its California location, the attraction also hosts shows in Orlando, Florida. To learn more or book tickets, visit www.piratesdinneradventure.comTo view or download the flyer, click here.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com