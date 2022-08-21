Sneha It Solutions offer Dell Certified Service in Chandigarh

Posted on 2022-08-21 by in Computers // 0 Comments

Dell Service Center Chandigarh

Sneha It Solutions offers a wide range of Dell Certified services to help customers improve their Dell products.

Chandigarh, India, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Having a brand new laptop can be a great experience, but it can also be stressful when it is not functioning properly. That’s why it is important to have a reliable service center nearby. Sneha It Solutions provides expert repair services for Dell laptops and other electronic devices. Their price is also affordable and they offer a wide range of services. So, if you need help with your Dell laptop, the Sneha IT Solutions, Dell service center in Chandigarh should be your first stop.

  • What service center offers?

Sneha IT, a Dell Service center in Chandigarh offers a wide range of services including hardware, software, and support.

 

  • How to reach the service center?

The Dell service center in Chandigarh is located at Sector 35c, Chandigarh. You can reach this service center by calling +91 9041813480 / +91 8427311920

  • How to schedule an appointment?

To schedule an appointment, please give us a call at 91 9041813480 or email us at servicesneha007@gmail.com

 

