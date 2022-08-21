CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to latest research by FACT.MR, modified wheat starch market is set to witness steady growth with a 5.7% CAGR during 2021-2031. With an increase in the working-class population, demand for modified wheat starch in the manufacture of bakery products. The market development is largely due to the rising desire for convenience meals such as RTC and RTE food items.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Modified Wheat Starch Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Modified Wheat Starch: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: Organic Starch General Starch

Based on application, the global modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: Drug Formulation Paper Industry Food And Beverage Products Confectionery Beverages Processed Food Others Cosmetics Animal Feed Swine Feed Poultry Feed Other Feed Industrial Applications

Based on the distribution channel, the modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: B2B (Direct Sales) B2C (Indirect Sales) Store-based Retailing Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Groceries Speciality Stores Others

Based on the region, the global modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



