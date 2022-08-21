CareSmartz360 Rolls Out a Private Pay Billing Software for Easy & Secure Payments

Singapore, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Home care was once considered a luxury that only a few could enjoy. But, today, with the advancement and easy availability of technology, agencies see an era of home care digitalization. Technology has been the primary catalyst in driving the evolved ecosystem, and home care experts are leaving no stone unturned to reap the benefits of this promising tech.

One such revolutionary technology that makes caregiving easy and accessible for home care agencies is a CareSmartz360- an all-in-one home care software. It is built to enable success for a business and transform the way enterprises provide care. The private duty software has a gazillion features like scheduling, smart billing, custom reporting, electronic visit verification, and a caregiver app- you name it, CareSmartz360 has it all.

While CareSmartz360 has impressive features, the company has rolled out another feature to power businesses with a hassle-free billing experience.

CareSmartz360 has developed private pay billing software to offer flexibility to multi-tiered billing management to easily collect your money from private payers. This feature would help agencies review and verify caregiver visits and export data to their accounting software, said James Merson, CCO, Caresmartz, Inc.

Private pay billing software is desirable as it encompasses compelling features like:

Powerful invoicing to access detailed reports, invoice automation, tracking & customizations, payment reminders, and more. The client management module connects with the invoicing module to eliminate the need for additional data entry.

Customized invoices help fit client requirements, offer discounts and email them with the click of a button.

Client and Family Portal facilitates clients and their families to view invoice history and details to make prompt payments from the dashboard.

With such responsively designed and rich features, CareSmartz360 has taken the home care industry a notch higher. With the seamless billing feature, clients and close family could make quick payments for a hassle-free billing experience.

