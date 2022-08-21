Products for Automation Now Offering BreezEV Charging Stations and Accessories

Eastlake, Ohio, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Products for Automation, a reputable seller of electronic enclosures, connections, accessories, energy-efficient LED lighting, and other industrial electronic and data-management accessories, is proud to announce the arrival of BreezEV charging stations and accessories to their website.

BreezEV Level 2 48-amp wall-mounted or pedestal-mounted electric vehicle chargers feature light, efficient designs and are compatible with all electric vehicle manufacturers (Tesla models use a different connector but come with an adapter).

BreezEV charging stations are available in three different configurations, either without an LCD screen or with an LCD display. There are two different LCD configurations, one of which features an RFID card reader and an internet connection but which does not come with software, and the other, which includes an RFID reader, is compatible with either ethernet or 4G cellular and comes with a 5-year subscription to a LITE or PRO plan of AmpUp software.

Level 2 BreezEV charging stations are simple and easy to use, fast, and efficient. Via a 240V outlet, these charging stations can allow for charging times in the 12 to 60 miles per hour range for electric cars.

They are durable and reliable, with a rugged, multi-unit housing that is impact resistant, features UV-resistant paint, and which features IP65 Ingress Protection. They offer an operating temperature between -22? and 122?, utilize natural cooling capabilities, and come with a 3-year warranty.

BreezEV charging stations also feature network connectivity and their AmpUp software is easy to use and intuitive. It is cloud-based and navigable via an app that is readily available through Apple iOS or Google Play. The app enables EV drivers to find stations and station availability, view prices, start a session, and optimize energy usage. Through the app, drivers can also set up charging schedules and customize costs.

Drivers have the option of choosing a LITE or PRO AmpUp plan if they purchase a BreezEV charging station. The LITE plan offers monthly reports, analytics, driver and site support, access control and simple pricing, direct deposit, station reservation capabilities, and more. The PRO plan comes with all of the features of the LITE subscription, as well as Time-of-Use Rate and Advanced Load Management.

In addition to BreezEV charging stations, Products for Automation also sells a number of accessories to support them. They carry 12, 18, and 25-foot 40 and 48 amp charging cables, mounting pedestals (with cable management solutions), as well as service and maintenance plans, including BreezEV’s one-year or five-year “Ultimate Guard” Plan, along with remote support, on-site repair, and health monitoring for EV charging stations.

To learn more about BreezEV charging stations’ specifications or capabilities, please feel free to visit Products for Automation on their website at ProductsforAutomation.com or to contact them by phone or email at 800-966-2345 or Sales@MajorElextronix.com, respectively.