America’s Boating Channel Launches DIGITAL CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — The tenth video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ sixth season of boating safety and boater education videos, “DIGITAL CHART AND VIRTUAL ATONS,” will debut this Saturday morning August 20 at 9 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The new title will be featured on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, America’s Boating Channel on YouTube, and across online social media. The video service most recently debuted “CAPACITY COMPLICANCE” and “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES” on August 6 and August 13.

“DIGITAL CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS” covers the replacement of paper nautical charts with electronic navigation charts. Viewers will learn the three types of new virtual aids to navigation. Also featured are tips for using these enhancements and how they will make recreational boating safer.

The new video features members of the Chattanooga Sail & Power Squadron coordinated by squadron field producer Sue Kuemmel.

America’s Boating Channel’s sixth season of videos, which are premiering throughout the 2022 boating season, includes “FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS,” “TRAILERING A BOAT,” “DEFENSIVE BOATING,” “DIGITAL CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS,” COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC,” “LIFE JACKET WEAR,” “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES,” “NAVIGATING INLETS,” “ELECTRONIC VISUAL DISTRESS SIGNALS,” and “CAPACITY COMPLIANCE.”

“NAVIGATING INLETS,” which premiered on July 16, will also be featured in America’s Boating Channel’s “INLET DRONE VIDEOS” video service offering. The new series will provide narrated aerial video coverage of high-traffic US waterway entrances to help recreational boaters prepare for their first sorties through high-traffic waterway entrances. Filming was recently completed at Haulover Inlet, FL the second inlet to be covered in the new video service offering. To learn more, email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com