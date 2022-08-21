Braided Rug Company Now Offers Recycled Plastic and Washable Braided Rugs

London, UK, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Have you ever heard of the term “recycled polypropylene”? You may have heard people talk about this here and there or seen these words in some of the products you use. If you’re looking for ways to help the environment, then this is something you should know. When it comes to recycled plastic rugs or washable braided rugs, recycled polypropylene plays a vital role in ensuring that we live in a healthy environment.

Let’s first look at the statistics on recycled plastic rugs. About 5 billion pounds of carpeting are thrown every year in the United States of America alone. Worse, only a small percentage of this number is recycled. Furthermore, if we look at it globally, plastic is recycled at a very low rate. This can greatly impact our environment because the companies that create these contribute to the huge amounts of waste that end up in incineration or landfill.

In 2018, the EPA estimated that the US recycled only 9% of the plastic used and made that year. Anyone would agree that our planet is drowning in plastic. By using recycled materials that are less carbon-intensive, we’ll be contributing less to greenhouse gas emissions.

Using plastic for washable braided rugs

Now, imagine all that wasted plastic being put to good use. If we utilise that plastic for a rug or even a compost bin, we’d be able to make the world a better place. This act may lead to an increase in demand for products that are manufactured from recycled material.

What are the types of recycled plastic rugs?

Of course, to sell this idea, we still need to look at it from the buyer’s perspective. There are several types of plastic rugs made from recycled materials, as outlined below:

Outdoor rugs

These types of rugs are made from recyclable material that is typically harder and waterproof. With this, it’s very durable and has low maintenance.

Indoor rugs

As compared to outdoor recycled rugs, indoor rugs from the same recycled material are way softer because these make use of recycled threads. The threads are then spun out of fibres to make plastic.

Rubber mats

Rubber mats are made from pre-consumer industrial rubber or recycled tires. These are very tough and durable. This would be a good option if you’re looking for doormats.

Indoor cotton rugs

Another type of recycled rugs would be indoor recycled cotton rugs. These are very soft as they are made from cotton textile waste.

The beauty of recycled and washable braided rugs is that there are various sizes, shapes, and colours to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a rug in your living room or your hallway, or even an area rug for your bedroom, then there’s a high chance that The Braided Rug Company offers it.

