Rising Consumption Of Meat And Poultry To Accelerate Demand For Formic Acid – Fact.MR

According to the latest insights from Fact.MR, the global formic acid market is expected to exceed a valuation of $ 3 billion by the end of 2031 compared to $ 1.5% in 2020.

The high quality and environmental acceptability of formic acid are the key factors driving the market at a 4% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market will benefit from improved reach for applications in various vertical sectors, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather goods and other agricultural products over the forecast period.

On top of that, advances in living standards around the world have led to an increase in meat consumption, which in turn is increasing the demand for formic acid in feed and preservatives. Implementing various safety regulations for formic acid production should also be one of the key factors driving market growth.

The extensive use of formic acid as a catalyst in the production of various chemicals is expected to stimulate sales prospects. Furthermore, the increasing use of formic acid in rubber production due to the strong coagulating property is driving demand.

Formic acid is made artificially through different strategies like hydrogenation of carbon dioxide and oxidation of biomass. HCOOH is the chemical formula of formic acid. It is chemically manufactured through various methods such as hydrogenation of carbon dioxide and oxidation of biomass.

Formic acid is one of the basic organic chemical raw materials widely used in pesticide, leather, dyes, pharmaceuticals and rubber industries.

Formic acid is a suitable substitute for cleaning and de-scaling applications, increasing its application across a broad range of products, especially those requiring low concentration. These factors will propel the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global formic acid market to top US$ 3 Bn by 2031.

Formic acid of 85% concentration valuation projected to reach around US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Formic acid of 99% concentration sales projected to record above 2% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 1.5% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 365 Mn by 2031.

“Silage preservative / animal feed and leather tanning applications largely define the demand growth of formic acid. APAC would continue its winning streak over the forecast period, with market players in China expected to increase production capacity in the near future,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share.

Foremost strategies for expanding the formic acid industry are product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and contracts & collaborations. These strategies would deliver effective goods and high-performance goods, supporting market laws, and lastly, better client satisfaction.

Manufacturers of formic acid are planning to move their companies to locations offering cheap raw materials and labor. Growing emphasis on R&D activities and business expansion would improve the competitive environment between manufacturers of formic acid.

Key Segments Covered in Formic Acid Industry Research

Concentration Formic Acid of 85% Concentration Formic Acid of 90% Concentration Formic Acid of 94% Concentration Formic Acid of 99% Concentration Others Methanoic Acid Carboxylic Acid

Application Formic Acid For Animal Feed Formic Acid For Agricultural Products Formic Acid For Leather Tanning Formic Acid For Textile Dyeing and Finishing Formic Acid For Pharmaceuticals/Food Chemicals Formic Acid For Rubber Products Formic Acid For Coatings



