In-car DVR Camera Optimization by Image Sensors: A Seemingly Breakthrough Innovation to Boost Demand for Car DVR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Car DVR Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Car DVR to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=28

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Car DVR. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Car DVR Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Car DVR market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Car DVR

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Car DVR, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Car DVR Market.

Competition Analysis: Global Car DVR Market Landscape

For a better understanding of the intensity of competition and comprehending a broader view of the key focus enabling companies to survive the competitive scenario in the global car DVR market landscape, the report on the car DVR market provides an all-inclusive picture of the market competition.

While this section of the report covers company profiles, financials, and strategic developments of some of the leading market players, it aims to offer an added value to the strategic efforts of key players across the value chain in-car DVR market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=28

Honeywell

Panasonic Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Amcrest Technologies

Cobra Electronics Corporation

Lukas

ITronics Group

Hdigital-eye ltd. (VicoVation)

WatchGuard Video

Blackvue

PAPAGO Inc.

Fine Digital Inc.

Qrontech Co. Ltd.

ABEO Technology Co. Ltd.

CNSLink

are among the key companies that have been covered in the competition tracking section of the car DVR market report.

Provision of safety for car drivers has led towards myriad technologies over the past including basic video recording models, highly advanced dashcams comprising multiple cameras, and ability of recording locations and speeds by GPS. A recent study by Fact.MR offers key insights about the global car DVR market for automobile manufacturers and suppliers

Fact.MR’s report estimates global car DVR market revenues to surpass US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017. The report projects the global car DVR market to register an impressive expansion at robust CAGR, to reach revenues worth US$ 1,445.5 Mn by 2022-end.

The global car DVR market is influenced by consumer demand for cars with safety features. Many carmakers are offering DVRs as part of in-built packages, whereas aftermarket sales of car DVRs are also growing. Use of car DVR as a proof in road mishaps and insurance settlements is influencing consumers to invest in them. Use of car DVR is also receiving encouragement from law enforcement, and this is further contributing to the growth of the market.

9 insights from Fact.MR’s report on the global car DVR market:

Although single-channel car DVR will remain sought-after in the global market, sales of dual-channel car DVR are expected to register fastest expansion through 2022. Revenues generated by sales of single channel car DVR are expected to reach one billion dollar mark by 2022-end.

By price range, low-priced car DVR are expected to remain dominant in the market, expanding at high single-digit CAGR through 2022. In addition, sales of mid-priced car DVR will reach US$ 430.9 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

By vehicle type, sales of DVR will be higher in passenger car segment vis-à-vis commercial segment. Revenues from commercial vehicle segment will remain comparatively lower, expanding at impressive CAGR through 2022.

Based on sales channel, aftermarket is projected to register highest CAGR in the market to reach revenues worth US$ 357 Mn in 2017. However, OEM will continue to be the largest segment in terms of revenues.

North America will continue to remain dominant in the global car DVR market. Sales of car DVR in this region is estimated to exhibit healthy CAGR through 2022.

The car DVR market is estimated to reach US$ 375.1 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Sales of car DVR in Europe will continue to be influenced by rising consumer awareness and availability of affordable DVR in aftermarket.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan remains a lucrative market for manufacturers, owing to high automotive sales in emerging economies of China and India. Owing to the price-sensitivity of the consumers, manufacturers are focusing on providing a range of features at affordable costs. As a result, inclusion of features, such as airbags, music systems, and DVRs is gaining traction.

Sales of car DVR in Japan are expected to register stellar CAGR through 2022. The Japan car DVR market is expected to surpass US$ 125 Mn by 2022-end.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/28

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Car DVR Company & brand share analysis: The report offers in-depth Car DVR brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

Car DVR Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Car DVR and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

Car DVR Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

Car DVR Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

Post COVID consumer spending on Car DVR: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Car DVR Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Car DVR, Sales and Demand of Car DVR, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market– Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com