Low Price Point And Installation Convenience Of Wood And Laminate Floorings Is Driving The Adoption Across The Construction Industry

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global wood and laminate flooring market is estimated at USD 64.8 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 111.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2032.

Green Image artifacts are anticipated to drive the demand for wood and laminate flooring Industry

Green Image artifacts are anticipated to drive the demand for wood and laminate flooring in the forthcoming years. Drastic environmental conditions in some regions necessitate the installation of wooden products, as they remain candid to dynamic environments.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=482

Which are the dominant countries in the global market for Wood and Laminate Flooring?

Europe is one of the major suppliers of wood and laminate flooring across the globe on account of abundant availability of quality raw timber and a large number of prominent manufacturers. The majority of the regional market is driven by hardwood owing to a rise in residential applications. Moreover, rising investments in commercial construction are expected to support regional growth over the forecast period.

Development of varied anti-slip and bacteria resistant flooring solutions has increased the demand from the healthcare sector, which in turn affected the industry, particularly in U.S. Moreover, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and formaldehyde emission standards in California (the CARB standards) are projected to positively influence the regional product demand in the forthcoming years.

Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Segments

By Product Type : Wood Flooring Laminate Flooring

By End User : Residential Commercial Industrial

By Construction Activity : Repair & Rehabilitation New Construction

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



To learn more about wood and laminate flooring market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=482

5 Key Insights from the Report

In terms of sales, wood floorings are expected to outsell laminate floorings throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, more than 1,130 million sq. meters of wood floorings are expected to be sold globally. Commercial end-use of wood and laminate floorings is expected to register fastest volume growth during the forecast period. By the end of the forecast period, more than 880 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings will be used across commercial spaces. The end-use of wood and laminate floorings in residential settings is expected to account for more than one-third share of global market volumes throughout the forecast period.



Through 2026, wood and laminate floorings are likely to be used predominantly for repair and rehabilitation activities. In 2017, more than 900 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings sold in the global market were used for repair and rehabilitation of physical spaces.

Majority of wood and laminate floorings will be manufactured in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. The report estimates that the APEJ region will represent highest contribution to the global wood and laminate flooring manufacturing over the forecast period.

The report further reveals that Europe will be the largest market for wood and laminate floorings throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, nearly 790 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings are expected to be sold across European countries. Consumer preferences towards finished floorings at affordable prices is expected to drive the growth of Europe’s wood and laminate flooring market during the forecast period.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=482

Key Participants Operating in the Wood and Laminate Flooring Industry

Tarkett, Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Group

Abet Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Goodfellow Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Armstrong Flooring

Kronospan Limited

Kahrs Holding AB

Bauwerk-Boen

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5411/utility-locator-market



Firestop Sealants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3646/firestop-sealants-market

Centrifugal Chiller Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/4231/centrifugal-chiller-market



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/