Solvent-Based Food Grade Inks to Gain Popularity in Food Packaging Industry During 2018 to 2028

Food grade inks are printing inks used in food packaging and manufactured using good manufacturing practices. In general, food grade inks consist of a colorant, vehicle, solvent and additives. Food grade inks must comply with food safety standards for their intended use. Various factors, such as organoleptic properties and migration of materials, are considered while selecting a food grade ink. Food grade inks are formulated based on country-wise legal requirements. The other factors considered during the formulation of food grade inks include the content of packed food, conditions in which the food is stored and use of the food.

Prominent Key players of the Food Grade Ink market survey report:

Needham Ink

Inkjet Inc.

Mylan Group

Independent Ink Inc.

Digital Ink Technologies Pty Ltd

Global Food Grade Ink: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Food Grade Ink market has been segmented as

Water based

Solvent based

Sublimation

UV

Others

On the basis of printing type, the global Food Grade Ink market has been segmented as

Sheethed litho Printing

Weboffset Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexo Printing

Screen Printing

Letterpress Printing

Inkjet Printing

Others

