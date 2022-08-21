Global Sales Of Antifoaming Agent Is Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2028 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Antifoaming agents or defoamers are chemical additives meant for limiting the formation of foam or to remove the foam that has already formed. Antifoaming agents work by adhering to the surface of the foam bubbles and weakening & destabilising them, due to which they ultimately collapse.

Prominent Key players of the Antifoaming Agents market survey report:

BASF

ZILIBON CHEMICAL

PennWhite

Air Products

Sanco Industries Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Elementis Plc

Ashland Inc.

Dow Consumer Solutions

Ecological Laboratories Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Ecolab

TRANS-CHEMCO INC.

COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd.

Elkay Chemicals Private Limited

HiMedia

Antifoaming Agents Market – Market Segmentation:

By type, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer Based

By application, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

By function, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Texturizer

Others

By region, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

MEA

Japan

