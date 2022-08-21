Demand For Deaver Retractor To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2028 | Fact.MR Study

Deaver retractor is a handheld retractor generally used for holding back the abdominal wall during thoracic or abdominal procedures. Deaver retractor is also used to move organs away from the surgical site. The shape of the deaver retractor is like a question mark with a thin and flat blade. Deaver retractor is available with a grip or flat handle, which is held by a surgical assistant during procedures.

Prominent Key players of the Deaver Retractor market survey report:

Integra LifeSciences

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Electro Surgical Instrument Co.

Medline Industries Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

and Invuity Inc.

among others.

Deaver Retractor Market: Segmentation

The global deaver retractor market is segmented by product type, usage, end users and region.

Based on product type, the global deaver retractor market is segmented into:

Deaver Retractor with handle

Deaver Retractor without handle

Based on usage, the global deaver retractor market is segmented into:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on end users, the global deaver retractor market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

