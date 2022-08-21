Growing Number Of Women Participating In Water Sports Is Expected To Increase The Demand For Wetsuits

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The wetsuits market valued at US$ 1.72 Billion in 2022. Customers are likely to prefer full bodied wetsuits over other categories, with the segment scheduled to expand at a CAGR of 6% until 2032.

The latest market research report analyzes Wetsuit Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Wetsuit And how they can increase their market share.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Wetsuit provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Wetsuit market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Key Segments Covered in Wetsuit Industry Analysis

Product Type Full Wetsuits Spring Wetsuits Bottom Wetsuits Rashguard Wetsuits Thickness Wetsuits measuring 1 mm – 2 mm Wetsuits measuring 2 mm – 3 mm Wetsuits measuring 3 mm – 4 mm Wetsuits measuring 4 mm – 5 mm Wetsuits measuring greater than 5 mm Sales Channel Wetsuit sales via Sports Variety Stores Wetsuit sales via Third-Party Online Channel Wetsuit sales via Direct-to-Customer Channel Wetsuit sales via Franchised Stores Wetsuit sales via Modern Trade Wetsuit sales via Sports Retail Chains Wetsuit sales via Sports Variety Stores



Demographics Wetsuits for Men Wetsuits for Women Wetsuits for Kids



