Single Needle Embroidery Machinery Market Is Projected To Rise At A Steady CAGR Of Around 5% From 2022 To 2032

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Single Needle embroidery machinery across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Single Needle embroidery machinery during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the Single Needle Embroidery Machinery Market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for embroidery machinery has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value and volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of embroidery machinery, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of embroidery machinery has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Single Needle Embroidery Machinery Market.

Advancements in the manufacturing of embroidery machinery by providing multiple needles, larger hoop sizes, and throat width machines are some vital factors contributing to market growth. Further, escalating growth of the textile industry, with the industry being surplus in its trade, globally, is poised to provide gains to embroidery machinery manufacturers. Focus of market behemoths has now shifted on providing embroidery machinery equipped with latest technology such as inbuilt Wi-Fi and multiple needle machinery. COVID-19 posited a downfall with the market observing a sharp fall in revenue in 2020. However, sales are expected to pick up and growth over the long-term forecast period will be steady.

As per Fact.MR, the global Single Needle Embroidery Machinery Market is expected to progress at a steady CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years, i.e. 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Single Needle Embroidery Machinery Market is anticipated to add 1.6X by 2031.

Computerized embroidery machines are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

East Asia is the consummate market with a gargantuan value of US$ 461 Mn in 2020, and is expected to inflate at a lively CAGR of 5.5% through 2031.

2-7 multi needle embroidery machinery is opined to manifest at a spry growth rate of 6% CAGR, while single needle machines are projected to add 1.5X times value over the forecast period.

By speed, sales of above 1200 SPM machines are expected to balloon at the fastest pace of close to 6%, owing to large demand from the commercial industry to produce mass embroideries in less time.

By end-use industry, the commercial industry is poised to bestow prodigious opportunity for embroidery machinery manufacturers, owing to increasing use of these machines by large-scale embroideries.

Due to COVID-19, the market witnessed a growth rate of -3.4% in 2020, with things picking up in 2021, and the expected growth rate at over 4%.

The market in China and Japan is expected to expand at over 5% CAGR each, while that in India at close to 7% CAGR through 2031.

“Burly investments in R&D to unfold novel vistas fostered by zeroing in on product cost strategy and innovative product offerings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Novel Product Offerings with Economic Cost – a Level Playing Field for Manufactures

Key players such as Brother Industries and Bernia International are pivoting their emphasis on novel product offerings by investing heavily in research & development and earmarking the cost of machines for customers to capture substantial market presence.

For instance, in September 2019, Bernina of America announced the launch of new Tula Pink special edition machine models, including B 770, QE and B 570 QE. These new machines feature a trendy oil-slick finish and effervescent faceplate.

In August 2020, Tacony Corporation showcased its new product range at the Virtual Baby Lock Tech. This includes the Solaris 2 embroidery and sewing machine and upgraded Vnture multi-needle embroidery machine.

Key Market Segments Covered

Machine Type

Cornely Hand-Guided Embroidery Machines

Free Motion Embroidery Machines

Computerized Embroidery Machines Single-head Multi-head Schiffli



Needle Type

Single Needle Embroidery Machinery

Multi Needle Embroidery Machinery 2–7 Needles 7–11 Needles 11–16 Needles Above 16 Needles



Working Area

Below 20 Sq. Inches

20 – 40 Sq. Inches

40 – 60 Sq. Inches

60 – 80 Sq. Inches

80 – 100 Sq. Inches

Above 100 Sq. Inches

Speed (Stitching Per Minute)

Below 400

400 – 800

800 – 1200

Above 1200

End-use Industry

Embroidery Machinery for Domestic Use

Embroidery Machinery for Commercial Use

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

