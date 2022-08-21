Egg Yolk Oil Market is Projected to Expand at a Value CAGR of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Egg Yolk Oil. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Egg Yolk Oil Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Egg Yolk Oil market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Egg Yolk Oil, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Egg Yolk Oil Market.

gg Yolk Oil Market.



Market Segmentation

The research report on egg yolk oil market provides analysis on every aspect and angle by involving a weighted market segmentation.

Subsequent chapters in the research report impart extensive analysis and highly accurate forecasts on the egg yolk oil market.

The egg yolk oil market has been segmented on the basis of poultry type, application, sales channel and region.

The research report also provides volume and value projections on egg yolk oil market across all regional segments. Below is the detailed market segmentation of egg yolk oil market.

The egg yolk oil market is witnessing a remarkable shift from traditional sales channels to direct-to-customer (e-commerce) online selling model. Manufacturers are leveraging the reach and popularity of online retail among consumers in rural and suburban areas.

Egg yolk oil sales via ecommerce channels are likely to remain resurgent during the assessment period 2018-2028,growing at 5.9% CAGR in terms of value, finds a new Fact.MR study. Overall, the report is bullish on the prospects of egg yolk oil market, and estimates global demand tosurpass 1 million liters by 2028.

Sales are expected to remain concentrated in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, with United States supplementing demand during the period of forecast.

Cosmetics Spearhead, with Food and Beverages on the Trail

Use of egg yolk oil in cosmetic applications, especially hair and skin care, continues to be the largest market opportunity for producers and distributors. Growing emphasis on using egg yolk oil for baldness and hair fall treatment has been influential in driving sales in many regional markets worldwide. Increasing hair care treatments, coupled with higher customer preference for natural ingredients has boosted the sales of egg yolk oil in the cosmetic space.

Dietary supplements and infant nutrition continue to remain highly lucrative accounting for a significant bulk of sales in the egg yolk market. Overall, sales of egg yolk oil for dietary supplements crossed US$ 22 Mn in 2017 accounting for a comparatively higher market share. The report on egg yolk oil projects that the demand for egg yolk oil in infant nutrition and dietary supplements to remain strong during the period of assessment.

Greater Preference for Hen Egg Yolk Derived Oil

Egg yolk oil derived from hen eggs has witnessed increasing preference for cosmetic, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical applications. Hen egg oils contain vital ingredients that are rich in pohspholipids and triglycerides with cholesterol. Increasing sales of hen egg yolk derived oils are largely fueled with their use in topical ointments to facilitate skin healing, hair conditioning and treating other ailments such as skin ulcers, hemorrhoids, frostbite, ringworm, eczema and nasal vestibulitis. On the other hand, duck egg yolk derived oils are also witnessing impressive growth during the analysis period.

China is likely to remain at the vanguard of growth – with respect to sales and new product launches, the country is likely to retain its status quo as a major growth contributor, closely followed by India. Increasing sales of egg yolk oil in these countries make Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) the biggest market for egg yolk oil, considering the global scenario. In addition to APEJ, demand is also witnessing a spike in Europe and North America as new consumer demographics realize the benefits of egg yolk oil for hair and skin care.

The report on egg yolk oil market includes key business strategies and product offerings of major market participants. Natural Sourcing Llc, Ecovatec Solutions Inc., Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.(Jiangxi Jishui County Baishui Reclamation Yard Forest Farm), Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai and Kewpie Corporation are some of the major participants profiled in the report. Apart from these key participants, the report has also profiled other stakeholders across the egg yolk oil supply chain.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



