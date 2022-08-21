Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is Anticipated to Remain the Largest Market for Inflatable Mannequin – New Study by FactMR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Inflatable Mannequin market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Inflatable Mannequin. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Inflatable Mannequin Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Inflatable Mannequin, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Inflatable Mannequin Market.

The report’s last section comprises of the global mannequin market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global mannequin market.

Majority of established players are supporting clients across the globe, and also focusing on extending their services toward untapped markets. Suppliers in the market are shifting their focus toward increasing their market presence, with mature buyers moving toward supplier consolidation. A key trend being observed in the market are mannequins equipped with facial recognition software, which track the race, sex, and age of retail customers for companies to market and rebrand their stores accordingly.

Market Taxonomy

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA Product Type Full BodyUpper BodyHeadLower Body Target Group AdultsChildrenInfants & Toddlers Material FiberglassPolyethyleneFiber-Reinforced PlasticChromePolypropylene (PP)FoamMetalWoodOther Materials

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Global mannequin market will continue to be influenced by rising number of retail apparel outlets globally, along with surging popularity of mannequin’s use in these retail stores. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global mannequin market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global mannequin market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Mannequin manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global consumer goods sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to mannequin.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global mannequin market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global mannequin market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global mannequin market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – mannequin. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global mannequin market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of mannequin. With continuous evolution of the consumer goods sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for mannequin manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global mannequin market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The mannequin market has been categorized on the basis of product type, target group, feature, material, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

7 Key Future Prospects of Mannequin Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022

In terms of revenues, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe will continue to be the most lucrative markets for mannequins. The market in North America will register a relatively higher CAGR than in Europe, and lower CAGR than in APEJ through 2022.

Between the mannequin markets in Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), the former will reflect a slightly higher CAGR, and the latter is likely to hold a comparatively larger market revenue share during the forecast period.

Fiberglass will continue to be the most attractive material used for manufacturing mannequins across the globe. Sales of polyethylene and polypropylene-based mannequins will also register an impressive expansion in the market through 2022.

Wood and metal will remain the least lucrative material used for manufacturing mannequins around the world. Between foam- and chrome-based mannequins, sales of both will register nearly similar CAGR through 2022. However, chrome-based mannequins will remain more lucrative in the market than foam-based mannequins.

Based on product type, sales of full body mannequins are projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for full body mannequins will further witness a significant rise by 2022-end. Upper body mannequins will continue to be the second most lucrative product in the market.

On the basis of target group, sales of mannequins for children and adults will collectively account for more than two-third revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022. In contrast, sales of mannequins for infants & toddlers will continue to account for low revenue share of the market over the forecast period.

In terms of revenues, inflatable mannequins will remain dominant in the market, based on feature. In addition, sales of inflatable mannequins will register the highest CAGR in the market through 2022. Mannequins with wig will remain the second most lucrative feature segment in the market. In contrast, maternity mannequins will remain the least lucrative feature of mannequins across the globe. Sales of plus size segment, based on feature, is estimated to register a relatively faster expansion than sales of mannequins with wig and maternity mannequins through 2022.

