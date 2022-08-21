Emerging Countries to Hold Notable Share in Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market by the End of 2027

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing global demand for dietary fiber is expected to boost the insoluble dietary fiber market. The global insoluble fiber market accounts for approximately 16% of the fiber market and is projected to create an absolute opportunity of $1,008 million during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Many companies are now utilizing the food fortification capabilities of insoluble fiber such as high digestibility, fiber fortification, high stability, consumer-friendly labeling and ease of formulation in a wide range of applications. For example, Ingredion Incorporated, a global ingredient solutions provider for the past four years, markets VERSAFIBE fiber as an insoluble fiber line. Processed food manufacturers are calling for more fiber in pasta.

Key Findings of Global

Insoluble Fiber Market Cellulosic type insoluble fiber accounts for more than half of the market share and the insoluble fiber market is expected to grow during the forecast period 2019-2027 due to easy availability of raw materials for cellulosic insoluble fiber extraction showing a rising growth curve.

Grains and grains are major contributors to the global insoluble fiber market and are expected to double during the forecast period due to increased production of grains and grains compared to fruits and vegetables.

North America and Europe The insoluble fiber market combined holds more than two-thirds of the market share. However, the rising Asia-Pacific ex-Japan consumer base is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Latin America Insoluble fiber market is expected to hold more than 7% market share by value and is expected to grow by 50 BPS during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Why is Functional Food and Beverages End Use Piloting demand for Insoluble Fiber?

Functional food and beverages is one of the significant end-use applications that holds widened opportunities for insoluble fiber manufacturers. Insoluble fibers are used in various food products and beverages that witness high demand. Vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts, and grains are some of the products that are usually considered as functional foods and fortified with various nutrients.

Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers is allowing the functional food and beverages segment to hold an upper hand in driving demand for insoluble fiber.

Report Scope Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & MT for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

China

Japan

South Korea

India

GCC

Turkey Key Segments Covered Product Type

Source

Application

Region Key Companies Profiled Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Südzucker AG

SunOpta Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

CP Kelco US Inc.

Roquette Frères

AUSPERL Group Pty Ltd.

BarnDad Innovative Nutrition

Batory Foods

Emsland-Group

Food Ingredients Group (Interfiber)

Grain Processing Corporation

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Nexira Inc.

Unipektin Ingredients AG

Report Benefits and Key Questions Answered:

• Market category and segment level analysis for Insoluble Fiber: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors driving revenue growth across all key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at regional and local level.

• Historical Insoluble Fiber Market Volume Analysis: The report provides a comparison of historical Insoluble Fiber market sales and forecast sales performance for 2021-2031.

• Insoluble Fiber Market Manufacturing Trends Analysis : The report provides a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Insoluble Fiber Market. It carefully measures the impact of the changing health needs of the major demographics worldwide

• Insoluble Fiber Market Consumption by Demographics: The report examines consumer behavior influencing the demand outlook for the Insoluble Fiber Market for the assessment period. The impact of their enthusiasm for digital trends on the insoluble fiber market is carefully analyzed

• Post-COVID consumer spending for insoluble fiber market consumption: The healthcare industry has been largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending after COVID-19. It assesses how current trends are affecting healthcare services spending, thereby influencing Insoluble Fiber market growth.

