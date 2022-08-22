Waste Recycling Services Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Waste Recycling Services Industry Overview

The global waste recycling services market size to be valued at USD 81.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The rising consumer awareness pertaining to the benefits of garbage recycling is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, impositions of lockdown gave rise to a new type of waste known as pandemic waste, which includes gloves, masks, and respirators along with their packaging, which increased the waste generated due to the disruptions in the waste collection activities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Waste Recycling Services market

Ease in the movement restriction by the governments of various countries has formulated policies to tackle the waste, which is expected to complement the market growth. The pandemic has led to the panic buying of essentials, such as food, toilet papers, and cleaning products, which increased the waste generated during the lockdowns and also increased the demand for single-use plastics in the U.S. The pandemic has disrupted the U.S. waste recycling industry owing to the limitations on commercial activities.

Rising concerns regarding waste management, coupled with increasing challenges pertaining to waste disposal, are expected to drive the demand for waste recycling services over the forecast period. The adoption of rigorous laws has accelerated research and development initiatives in waste recycling, which is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about effective waste disposal for the preservation of animal and human health has resulted in the development of numerous disposal methods and procedures.

The presence of high amounts of hazardous chemicals in the trash, such as metals and salts, has compelled the waste generating companies to dispose of or recycle the waste in a timely way. Urban population growth and increased disposable incomes are predicted to drive the domestic housing sector across the world. As a result, upgrading the housing sector will improve the penetration of these recycling services, which, in turn, will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Water & Sludge Treatment Industry Research Reports.

Water Desalination Equipment Market – The global water desalination equipment market size was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The global water desalination equipment market size was valued at USD 13.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028. Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market – The Europe wood activated carbon market size was valued at USD 36.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Waste Recycling Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global waste recycling services market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Waste Recycling Services Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Paper & Paperboard Metals Plastics Glass Food Bulbs, Batteries & Electronics Yard Trimmings Others

Waste Recycling Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Municipal Industrial Others

Waste Recycling Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

April 2022: KYOCERA Corporation developed transmissive metasurface technology to enhance the range and performance of 5G and 6G networks by directing wireless network signals in a particular fashion.

August 2021: Mini-Circuits created a new set of filters based on LTCC technology for the millimetre wave 5G market 1. A patent was also granted to the corporation for the same.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Waste Recycling Services market include

Eurokey Recycling, Ltd.

Northstar Recycling

Triple M Metal LP

Amdahl Corp.

Interface, Inc.

Covanta

Epson, Inc.

Collins & Aikman

Xerox Corp.

Fetzer Vineyards

Biffa

Order a free sample PDF of the Waste Recycling Services Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter