LTCC and HTCC Market Size, Emerging Trends and Future Projections till 2028

LTCC and HTCC Industry Overview

The global LTCC and HTCC market size to be valued at USD 3.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The growing requirement of microelectronics in vehicles and aircraft for a safer experience is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. LTCC and HTCC ceramic substrates are widely used in numerous industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics. Rising concerns to develop high-performance small-sized circuit boards for electronic components at low manufacturing costs are likely to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.

The U.S. is expected to remain the leading market for LTCC and HTCC in North America over the forecast period owing to the growing prominence of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technology. Rising research spending for developing next-generation wireless technologies and ongoing collaborations among different research institutes are projected to further fuel market growth. Furthermore, increasing penetration of electronic devices/sensors in vehicles is anticipated to offer new avenues for the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, LTCC offers superior performance in advanced automotive sensing, and HTCC technology can be utilized for next-generation automotive components such as the packaging of LED headlights, LD headlights, and DCB circuit substrates.

With the shifting transition from hardware to software-defined vehicles, market players across the value chain of automotive electronics are investing to capitalize on innovations through software and electronics. Examples of software innovation include connectivity, electrification, autonomous driving, and diverse mobility. LTCC is an attractive solution for the packaging of microelectronic devices, however, numerous studies are underway to overcome challenges encountered during the production, processing, and application of LTCC. These challenges include chemical issues, which arise due to the interaction of thick films and glass phases in tapes, whereas physical issues arise due to the mismatch of screen-printed paste and tape.

LTCC and HTCC Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global LTCC And HTCC market on the basis of product, application, and region:

LTCC And HTCC Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) LTCC HTCC

LTCC And HTCC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Automotive Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Others

LTCC And HTCC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global LTCC and HTCC market include

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

NGK Spark Plug Ltd.

Yokowo Co., Ltd.

KOA Corporation

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

