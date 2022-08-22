Which segment accounted for the largest Glass Manufacturing Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Glass Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global glass manufacturing market size was valued at USD 120.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing deployment of the products in several applications including packaging, construction, and electronics, is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. The packaging industry is moving towards a sustainable product approach wherein usage of paper-based and glass-based packaging solutions is gaining prominence across developed countries. The evolution in consumer demand is projected to remain an in-direct source of the driver for market growth over the predicted timeline.

China has prominence in glass manufacturing. Growing population and rising industrial growth have led to the increment of market growth in the region. The construction and housing sector is the major consumer of flat glass in the country. The government’s focus on social housing development is projected to positively impact product growth over the near future.

Besides China, other Asian economies such as India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in new product manufacturing units. For instance, Gold Plus Glass Industry Co Ltd, a New Delhi-based glass manufacturer is planning to invest approximately USD 337 million in setting up a new manufacturing plant in Mangaluru. This step will lead to the employment of approximately 500 personnel.

The growth of the electronics industry is another growth driver for the market. Increasing production of smartphones and decreasing prices of consumer electronic devices are the factors propelling the market for glass manufacturing. The glass products are used for the fabrication of display panels of electronic devices such as mobiles, televisions, computers, and digital watches.

The glass industry is growing continuously owing to the shifting trend toward not using plastic containers in day-to-day life. Rising concern toward environmental pollution caused by plastic owing to its low recyclability rate is pushing consumers’ paradigm towards sustainable and recyclable products.

Glass Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glass manufacturing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Glass Manufacturing Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Container Glass Flat Glass Fiber Glass Others

Glass Manufacturing Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Packaging Construction Transportation Electrical & Electronics Telecommunication Others

Glass Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

Borosil Renewables has planned to invest USD 5,000 million for doubling its capabilities to 900 tons per day, the new plant will be set up by July 2022 and will be powered by 5GW of solar power plants.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Glass Manufacturing market include

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Owens Illinois Inc

Koa Glass

Heinz Glass

Saint Gobain

3B – the fiberglass company

Amcor

Nihon Yamamura

Vitro, S.A.B. DE C.V.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sisecam Group

