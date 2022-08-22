Life Jacket Market Reaching A Value Of More Than US$ 2,500 Million By The End Of 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Considering the rising importance of player safety in sporting events, particularly in watersports, the demand for protection gear such as life jackets is gaining momentum. Over the years, life jackets have emerged to become a prerequisite in majority of watersport categories such as kayaking or river rafting. A recently-published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global life jackets market will soar at a moderately steady pace, reaching a value of more than US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of forecast period, 2017-2022.

The report commences with a brief information of the global life jacket market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global life jacket market.

Life Jacket Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Life Jacket market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Life Jacket market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Life Jackets, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the Life Jacket market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Life Jackets, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Life Jackets has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Life Jacket domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Life Jacket : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Life Jacket demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Life Jackets. As per the study, the demand for Life Jackets will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Lithium-ion Battery Cathode. As per the study, the demand for Life Jacket will grow through 2029. Life Jacket historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Life Jacket consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Life Jacket Market Segmentations:

Product Type 7lbs Inherent Life Jackets

7lbs-15.5lbs Inherent Life Jackets

15.5lbs-22lbs Inherent Life Jackets

22lbs Inherent Life Jackets

22.5lbs-34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets

34lbs Inflatable Life Jackets End-User Watersports

Day Sailing

Fishing

Offshore Sail

Offshore Power

Paddle sports

Commercial Vessels Material Type Foam

Nylon

Plastic Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others

