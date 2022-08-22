Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Segments, Size and Demand 2028

Disaster Preparedness Systems Industry Overview

The global disaster preparedness systems market size was valued at USD 146.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The rise in natural disasters is one of the major factors driving the need for disaster preparedness systems. According to the statistics provided by the Down to Earth organization of 27% of the increase in natural disasters was recorded in 2020 as compared to 2019. According to a report provided by Aon, a financial services provider, natural disasters cost the world USD 75 billion in 2020. Thus, there is a rise in demand for disaster preparedness systems to witness a rise in demand to reduce the cost incurred due to disasters.

The disaster preparedness system provides an emergency preparedness plan and effective incident prevention and management solutions to help organizations in avoiding consequences caused due to natural disasters. The system provides various benefits to the organizations, such as cost efficiency, increased employee productivity, improved greater retention, and others. According to a study conducted by the National Archives and Records Administration reports in 2018, 93% of companies experience downtime and data loss extending more than ten days due to natural disasters. As a result, there is a need for a disaster preparedness system for avoiding data loss of the companies. These systems describing disaster recovery plans to the companies, which enables them to quickly resume their work in the aftermath of a disaster. Thus, the benefits provided by the disaster preparedness system increase its demand among the organizations.

Various government bodies are implementing regulatory policies for public safety. The European Commission is making efforts to promote anticipatory and risk reduction actions. The European Commission ensures that disaster preparedness is systematically embedded across industries that are focused on humanitarian projects and programs by contributing to Sendai Priority 4. 65% of EU-funded humanitarian projects included disaster preparedness components over the past five years. The funding made by the government thereby strengthens the ability of local and national preparedness systems.

5G technology is expected to create new opportunities for disaster preparedness systems. The International Telecommunication Union in 2012 embarked on the program to develop International Mobile Telecommunication for 2020 and beyond. 5G technology assures seamless communication in emergencies. Therefore, in the forthcoming years, emergency communication is expected to depend on 5G technologies due to its intelligent support.

Moreover, the increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions by enterprises to safeguard their critical data is increasing the adoption of disaster recovery and backup systems in recent days. The disaster preparedness system has been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 situation. A disaster preparedness system is used in the COVID-19 situation for asset delivery services, vaccinating planning, epidemiological contact tracing surge support, and others. Various companies are focusing on providing emergency response solutions for COVID-19. For instance, Tetra Tech, Inc., a provider of engineering services globally, provided emergency management services for COVID-19.

Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disaster preparedness systems market based on type, solution, services, communication technology, end use, and region:

Disaster Preparedness Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/Seismic Warning System

Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems

Others

Disaster Preparedness Systems Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Geospatial Solutions

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

Disaster Preparedness Systems Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

Design & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Disaster Preparedness Systems Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

First Responder Tools

Satellite Phones

Emergency Response Radars

Vehicle-Ready Gateways

Others

Disaster Preparedness Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Disaster Preparedness Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2020: Lynk, a wireless solution provider, announced that it had connected a satellite to an ordinary mobile phone on earth.

Lynk, a wireless solution provider, announced that it had connected a satellite to an ordinary mobile phone on earth. August 2018: ICF a consulting service provider announced that it has entered into an agreement with DMS Disaster Consultants-a recovery services and disaster planning firm

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global disaster preparedness systems market are:

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Corporation

IBM

Alertus

OnSolve

Juvare

Singlewire Software

