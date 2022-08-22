Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Industry Overview

The global centrifugal blood pumps market size was valued at USD 63.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Market participants are progressively focusing on developing advanced centrifugal blood pumps to meet the demands of healthcare professionals is the factor expected to augment market growth. The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders along with steadily growing indications for heart transplantation is anticipated to accelerate the demand for centrifugal blood pumps. An increasing number of cardiovascular complications in COVID-19 recovered patients is expected to boost the demand for blood pumps in upcoming years.

Mechanical cardiac assist devices such as centrifugal blood pumps have achieved widespread acceptance for the treatment of cardiac insufficiency. Their prime task is to maintain blood circulation and provide sufficient oxygen supply to body tissue and organs if the natural heart is failing. Cardiac fibrillation or cardiogenic shock requires efficient means of cardiac support. For such purposes, continuous centrifugal blood pumps are used. Rising cases of cardiac-related disorders including cardiac fibrillation are expected to favor the market growth. As per the CDC, coronary heart disease is among the most common type of heart disease, and around 365,914 people died in 2017 due to this. Also, as per the WHO, about 17.9 million people die of cardiovascular disorders each year. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Several manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced centrifugal blood pumps to maintain a strong market presence. Companies are modifying their product indications for COVID-19 treatment. Centrifugal pumps offer the advantage of decreased trauma to red blood cells and a less pronounced systemic inflammatory response compared with roller pumps. Centrifugal pumps and roller pumps are used in ECLS. Both techniques have theoretical advantages in terms of biocompatibility and complications. Roller pumps may induce high arterial pressure levels, leading to negative venous pressure levels and disruption of connections with the risk of endothelial damage in cannulated veins. These complications highlight the need for thorough pressure monitoring and regulation. Centrifugal pumps act through a spinning rotor to generate blood flow. This technique avoids high pressures in the case of distal circuit occlusion, fostering the market growth.

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global centrifugal blood pumps market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Electronic

Mechanical

Centrifugal Blood Pumps End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

June 2020: Medtronic made artificial lung therapy for COVID-19 affected patients. As per new FDA guidance, Medtronic’s Affinity centrifugal blood pumps can be used for more than 6 hours in the ECMO circuit to treat people having cardiopulmonary failure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the centrifugal blood pumps market include:

Medtronic

LivaNovaplc

Qura srl

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Braille Biomedica Ltd.

Getinge AB

3M

Baxter International

