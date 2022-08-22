miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Driven By Demand Surge to Grow Exceptionally at CAGR of 13.0% by 2028

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Industry Overview

The global miRNA sequencing and assay market size was valued at USD 224.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The development of technologically advanced sequence analysis platforms is expected to offer growth avenues to this market. Sequence analysis of miRNA facilitates the discovery of previously non-characterized miRNAs (microRNAs); and assists in the examination of miRNA isoforms, study disease associations as well as tissue-specific expression patterns. Sequencing of small RNAs and miRNA provides valuable insights into the assessment of their biological functions including RNA silencing and regulation of gene expression. Additionally, miRNAs are the key biomarkers of various diseases and their misregulation may lead to the development of cancer and other serious illnesses.

miRNA sequence analysis using next-generation sequencing is often preferred over microarrays as it offers a better signal-to-noise ratio and facilitates efficient sequencing. Moreover, small RNAs, such as miRNA, piRNA, siRNA, and others are involved in cellular processes such as apoptosis, differentiation, cell development, and RNA-mediated epigenetic regulation of gene expression.

Sequence analysis of small RNAs facilitates the discovery of novel miRNAs and other small RNAs and helps in the assessment of differential expression of these nucleic acids in a sample. The technique is ideal for the analysis of microRNAs without prior secondary structure or sequence information, and characterization of variations including isomiRs with single-base resolution.

Additionally, increasing applications of miRNA sequence analysis techniques have led to significant investments by key players in this market. This has resulted in the rapid development of a strong product line in the market. Most of these products are advancements to existing product lines used in biotechnology. This gave key competitors an advantage to develop and launch products faster than the new entrants.

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Trends

The development of an advanced technology sequencing analysis platform with a rapidly growing field of microRNA sequencing is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. Moreover, the breakthrough study of human genetic code has been revolutionized with the introduction of next-generation sequencing technology. This advancement has reduced the cost and time of the sequenced base and has resulted in the expansion of the sequencing applications, including miRNAs.

Increasing miRNA application in the healthcare industry is also contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, various research studies show that miRNA could be used as an effective biomarker in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer, sepsis, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Furthermore, huge progress has been made in to identify the origin and the exact functions of miRNA, directing on its possible use in both the clinical field and research.

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global miRNA sequencing and assay market on the basis of product & service, technology, workflow, application, end-use, and region:

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Products

Services

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Sequencing (Seq.) By Synthesis

By Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection (SOLiD)

Nanopore Seq.

Sanger Seq.

Single Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Seq.

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis & Storage

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cancer

Polyglutamine Diseases

Autoimmune Disease

Schizophrenia

Others

miRNA Sequencing And Assay End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Research and Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

October 2021: MiRXES Pte Ltd. announced expansion of its product portfolio with the addition of new PCR tests for cancer, and the detection of infectious diseases, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases at an early stage.



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the miRNA sequencing and assay market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam plc

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Norgen Biotek Corp

Maravai LifeSciences

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

System Biosciences, LLC

