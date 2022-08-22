Vehicle Telematics Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vehicle Telematics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vehicle Telematics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vehicle telematics is a system that uses GPS technology to track and monitor the location and movements of a vehicle or fleet of vehicles. The data collected can be used to optimize routes, improve fleet management, and reduce fuel costs.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22295/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in vehicle telematics technology. One is the increasing use of sensors and other data-gathering devices to track vehicle performance and driver behavior. This data can be used to improve vehicle safety, optimize fuel economy, and reduce emissions. Another trend is the development of cloud-based services that allow data collected by telematics devices to be shared and analyzed by multiple parties. This can help fleet managers to identify trends and problems, and take corrective action. Finally, there is an increasing trend towards the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze telematics data. This can help to identify patterns and predict future behavior, allowing for more proactive and preventive maintenance.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the vehicle telematics market are the increasing demand for connected vehicles, the need for improved safety and security, and the need for better fleet management. The demand for connected vehicles is driven by the need for improved safety and security. Connected vehicles are able to communicate with each other and with the infrastructure around them, allowing for better situational awareness and collision avoidance. In addition, connected vehicles can provide a wealth of data that can be used to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Market Segments

By Channel Type OEM Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type Passenger vehicle Commercial vehicle

By Connectivity Solutions Embedded Integrated smartphones

By Region North America The U.S.



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22295

Key Players

Masternaut Limited

TomTom Telematics B.V

Trimble Inc.

Omnitracs

VERIZON

I.D.Systems, Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700