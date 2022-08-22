Transmission Line Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Siemens AG GE, Grid Solutions, ABB

A transmission line is a conductor, or a group of conductors, used to carry alternating current from one point to another. The most common type of transmission line is a three-phase line, which consists of three conductors. Transmission lines are used to carry electrical energy from one location to another. The electrical energy is transported in the form of an electromagnetic wave. The wave travels along the transmission line at the speed of light.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in transmission line technology:

1. Increasing line voltages: In order to reduce line losses and improve efficiency, transmission lines are being designed for ever-increasing voltages. The highest voltage lines in operation today are 750 kV lines, and there are plans for 1000 kV lines in the future.

2. HVDC lines: High voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines are becoming more common, as they are more efficient than traditional alternating current (AC) lines. HVDC lines can also transmit power over longer distances than AC lines.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Transmission Line market are the ever-increasing demand for electricity, the need for efficient transmission of electricity, and the need to upgrade aging infrastructure. The demand for electricity is increasing due to population growth and the increasing use of electricity by industry. The need for efficient transmission of electricity is driven by the increasing use of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, which are often located far from population centers.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Transmission Lines
  • Transmission Towers

By Current

  • HVAC
  • HVDC

By Voltage

  • Less than 220 kV
  • 221 kV to 660 kV

By Region

  • North America

Key Players

  • Siemens AG
  • GE Grid Solutions
  • ABB
  • Hitachi
  • AZZ Inc.
  • Tatung Co.
  • Akahoshi Inc.
  • Beta Engineering

