Travel Retail Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group, Dufry AG

Travel retail is a type of shopping that is done by people who are travelling. This can include buying things like souvenirs, gifts, and travel essentials. It can also include buying things that are not available in the country that they are travelling to. Travel retail can be done in person at shops and stalls, or online.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in travel retail technology:

1. Mobile commerce is on the rise. More and more consumers are using their mobile devices to book travel and make purchases while on the go. This trend is only going to continue, so businesses need to make sure their travel retail offerings are mobile-friendly.

2. Virtual reality is becoming more popular. This technology is being used more and more to give consumers a realistic preview of what their travel destination will be like. This can help them make more informed decisions about where to book their travel.

Key Drivers

The major drivers of the travel retail market are the rising number of international travelers and the growing disposable income. Moreover, the increasing number of airports and the growing number of duty-free shops are also driving the market growth. The rising number of international travelers is one of the major drivers of the travel retail market. The rise in the number of international travelers is expected to drive the market growth as they are more likely to buy products from duty-free shops.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Perfume & Cosmetics

Food, confectionery & catering

By Channel

Airports

Cruise Liners

Railway Stations

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Aer Rianta International

China Duty Free Group

Dufry AG

Duty Free Americas

Gebr Heinemann

King Power International

