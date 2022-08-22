Torpedo Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems plc, Honeywell International Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Torpedo Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Torpedo Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A torpedo is a self-propelled underwater missile that is used to destroy ships and other targets. Torpedoes are launched from submarines, surface ships, and aircraft. They are typically fitted with a warhead that explodes on contact or shortly after impact.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22265/

Key Trends

Torpedo technology has seen a number of key trends in recent years. One of the most significant has been the move towards electric propulsion. This has a number of advantages over traditional petrol or diesel engines, including being quieter and more fuel-efficient. Electric torpedoes also have a shorter range than their petrol-powered counterparts, but this is offset by their greater accuracy. Another key trend has been the development of torpedoes that can be launched from land, air, or sea. This gives militaries greater flexibility in how they can use these weapons and means that they can be deployed in a wider range of scenarios.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Torpedo market are the increasing demand for torpedoes from navies around the world, the increasing need for maritime security, and the modernization of naval forces. The increasing demand for torpedoes is driven by the increasing maritime threats around the world. Navies are looking for ways to protect their ships and crews from these threats, and torpedoes are an important part of this defense. The increasing need for maritime security is also driving the demand for torpedoes. With the increasing number of piracy and terrorism incidents around the world, navies are looking for ways to protect their ships and crews from these threats. Torpedoes are an important part of this defense, as they can be used to sink enemy ships or disable them.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Acoustic Homing Torpedo

Wake Homing Torpedo

By Type

Heavyweight Torpedo

Lightweight Torpedo

By Application

Naval Vessel-launched Torpedo

Aerial Platform-launched Torpedo

By Region

North America

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22265

Key Players

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Naval Group

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700