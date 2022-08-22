Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Crown Technologies, 3M, Aximum

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Road markings are markings placed on the road to provide guidance and information to drivers. Common road markings include lines, arrows, and words. They are placed on the road by painting, using tape, or other materials. Road markings are an important part of the road infrastructure and help to keep traffic flowing safely and efficiently. They provide guidance to drivers on where to position their vehicles and can help to regulate the speed and flow of traffic.

Key Trends

The key trends in Traffic Road Marking Coatings technology are:

1. Increased use of reflective materials: Reflective materials are increasingly being used in traffic road markings to improve visibility, especially at night and in poor weather conditions.

2. Improved durability: Traffic road markings need to be durable in order to withstand the wear and tear from vehicles. Newer coating technologies are providing better durability, making the markings last longer.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market. One of the most important is the increasing focus on safety. Road markings are a key part of ensuring that drivers and pedestrians can safely navigate the roads. This has led to an increase in demand for high-quality road marking products. Another key driver of the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is the increasing focus on sustainability. With the rising awareness of the need to reduce our impact on the environment, many organizations are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Road markings made from sustainable materials can help to reduce the environmental impact of the transportation sector.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer Tape

By Application

Road marking

Car Park marking

Factory marking

By Region

North America

Key Players

Crown Technologies

3M

Aximum

Ennis-Flint, Inc.

Geveko Markings

Monarch Industrial Product (I) Pvt. Ltd.

