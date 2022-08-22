Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc, General Electric

Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Virtual reality (VR) in healthcare is the use of computer-generated simulations of real or imaginary environments to provide patients with immersive, lifelike experiences that can aid in diagnosis and treatment. VR can be used to create realistic simulations of dangerous situations, allowing patients to confront their fears in a safe and controlled setting. It can also be used to provide a distraction from pain or discomfort during medical procedures. VR is a rapidly evolving technology with potential applications in a wide range of medical fields.

Key Trends

The key trends in healthcare technology are:

1. The use of VR to create immersive experiences for patients. This can include everything from providing distraction during procedures to helping patients visualize their treatment plan.

2. The use of VR to train healthcare professionals. This can include everything from providing simulation-based training to helping professionals learn new techniques.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Virtual Reality (VR) in the Healthcare market are the increasing demand for realistic simulations in healthcare, the need for minimally invasive surgeries, the need for training and education in healthcare, and the need for better patient outcomes. The increasing demand for realistic simulations in healthcare is one of the key drivers of VR in the Healthcare market. Healthcare simulations help in the training of medical students and professionals and provide them with a realistic experience.

Market Segmentation

By End-Use

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Research Laboratories

By Product

  • VR Semiconductor Components
  • VR Devices

By Region

  • North America

Key Players

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Alphabet Inc
  • General Electric
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • SyncThink Inc
  • Firsthand Technology Inc
  • AppliedVR Inc

