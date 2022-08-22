Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Nevro Corp., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Synapse Biomedical Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Spinal Cord Stimulation Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) is a therapy that uses a low-voltage electrical current to treat chronic pain. The electrical current is delivered to the spinal cord through a device called a stimulator, which is implanted under the skin. SCS is most often used to treat pain that is not relieved by other treatments, such as medication, physical therapy, and surgery.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Spinal Cord Stimulation technology. First, there is a trend towards smaller and more compact devices. This is due to the fact that patients are increasingly active and want to be able to take their device with them wherever they go. Second, there is a trend towards more patient-friendly devices. This means that devices are being designed to be easier to use and more comfortable to wear.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Spinal Cord Stimulation market are technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic pain, and increasing number of geriatric population. Technological advancements in the field of Spinal Cord Stimulation have led to the development of new and improved devices which are more efficient and effective in treating chronic pain. The rising prevalence of chronic pain is another major driver of the Spinal Cord Stimulation market. According to the World Health Organization, chronic pain affects more than 20% of the world’s population.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Degenerative Disk Disease

CRPS

By Product

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Nevro Corp.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

NeuroSigma Inc.

Medtronic

Greatbatch

NDI Medical LLC

