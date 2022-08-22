North America Wheelchair Market to 2028 Study of Key Players

North America Wheelchair Industry Overview

The North America wheelchair market size was valued at USD 943.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing geriatric population in the U.S., which requires long-term care, the availability of technologically improved products, and the rising demand for home healthcare services and staff are all driving the industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted and impacted the wheelchair manufacturing companies’ operations and businesses, and may continue further, due to government-imposed mandated closures, work-from-home orders, and social distancing guidelines, as well as voluntary facility closures. The government’s policy to the COVID-19 pandemic is still changing and evolving.

As a result, the countries where the products are manufactured and distributed are still subject to different regulations. These issues may be faced by suppliers and consumers, resulting in continuing supply chain disruption and reduced customer demand. The growing geriatric population, high prevalence of impairment among people of various age groups, and the need for assistance and care are expected to drive the market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the overall population of the country would increase by 400 million by 2050.

By 2030, the government estimates that more than 20% of the U.S. population would consist of individuals aged over 65 years, a 50% increase compared to the population in 2010. Mobility-related impairment is the third most common ailment in Canada, implying that the market for wheelchairs and assisted mobility equipment is projected to expand. The Assistive Devices Program, which operates in cities, such as Ontario, assists with the cost of manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, and power scooters. 75% of the cost of mobility aids is covered under this program, and the rest 25% is paid by the consumer.

The Canadian market is expected to grow due to technological advancements, the rising cases of disability, and government initiatives for assistive devices. The market is also driven by the rising obesity among people in the U.S. According to the Bureau’s Population Bulletin, obesity among people aged over 60 years is rapidly rising in the U.S., with a rate of around 41% from 2015 to 2016. Obesity, which impairs the musculoskeletal system, is one of the primary reasons for handicapped mobility. To meet this need, major manufacturers, such as Invacare, Sunrise Medical, and Carex, offer a variety of heavy-duty bariatric wheelchairs.

Market Share Insights

June 2020: GF Health Products, Inc. acquired Gendron, Inc, which is a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile patient management devices, in the U.S. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its operations in the U.S.

December 2020: Numotion, a mobility product provider, and Luci struck a national distribution deal. Numotion was the first distributor of Luci's hardware and software in the U.S.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the north america wheelchair market include:

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Medline Industries, Inc.

Quantum Rehab

GF Health Products, Inc.

