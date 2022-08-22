Aircraft Tugs Market Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years

The global aircraft tugs market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of more than 4% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period. Though diesel aircraft tugs are the most widely used, emergence of electric aircraft tugs is lending impetus to market growth.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Aircraft Tugs Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Aircraft Tugs market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Aircraft Tugs market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Aircraft Tugs market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Product:

Conventional/Towbar Aircraft Tugs

Towbarless Aircraft Tugs

By Handling Capacity:

Up to 50 Ton Power Aircraft Tugs

51-150 Ton Power Aircraft Tugs

151-260 Ton Power Aircraft Tugs

More than 260 Ton Power Aircraft Tugs

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide aircraft tugs market is moderately competitive in nature, with the presence of a large number of players operating in the landscape. Major players are taking steps to expand their businesses and their market share. During the forecast period, foreign players are expected to expand their presence through acquisitions. Improvements in the global economic situation and expanding aviation industry in emerging economies are expected to drive market growth, encouraging players to launch new products across regions.

Some of the key players in the aircraft tugs market are:

Textron GSE

JBT Corporation

TREPEL Aircraft Equipment GmbH

TLD Group SAS

Kalmar Motor AB

Mulag Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wössner GmbH u. Co. KG

Tronair Inc.

Mototok International GmbH

Airtug LLC

Goldhofer AG

Targeted acquisitions and improved product offerings with advanced technology are key for sustaining in the market.

JBT Corporation teamed up with ADVEEZ to provide improved ground support equipment monitoring and location tracking on its GSE products. Through this merger, JBT offers factory-installed ADVEEZ FAMA systems on many of its products such as pushback tractors, loaders, deicers, and others.

TREPEL Aircraft Equipment GmbH acquired Towbarless Technology from GHH for growing its position to offer customers the whole range of aircraft tractors – conventional aircraft tugs as well as towbarless aircraft tugs. All kinds of aircraft moving, from pushback to high speed maintenance towing, can be performed by a TREPEL tractor.

TLD announced a partnership with EasyMile to develop TractEasy, which is the first autonomous baggage tractor. JET-16 is a standard in zero-emission ramp solution suiting a wide range of applications, from airport baggage handling to industrial uses. It offers a drawbar pull ranging from 3,500 lb to 4,400 lb. It allows progressive acceleration, high speeds over long distances, and overall excellent towing performances.

