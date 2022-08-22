Global motor driver IC market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period (2020-2030) and hit a valuation of ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030-end. As conventional consumer media devices are increasingly replaced by smart electronics dedicated for specific functionality, demand for motor driver IC continues to move on an upward swing. With rapid penetration of consumer electronics and the rise of autonomous robots, key players are targeted towards customized offerings to maintain a strategic position in the market.

Demand for motor driver ICs is gaining a boost from expansion of aerospace and defense industry in Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India. Furthermore, mounting demand for customized ICs from numerous OEMs will play an instrumental role in the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, robust advancements in the semiconductor industry and development of nano-sized IC with low power consumption are likely to offer greater opportunities for market players.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted demand for consumer electronics and automotive products. Nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions triggered by the pandemic are also showing fragility in production, supply chains, and access to various products, particularly motor driver ICs. Further, the second wave of coronavirus cases in contained regions is set to hamper the motor driver IC market during the forecast period. For instance, in China, the second wave of COVID has created new hotpots and similar trend is projected to witness in other regions, thereby creating downside risk of the market.

Motor Driver IC Market Segmentations:

By Motor Type : Brushed DC Motor Brushless DC Motor Stepper Motor

By Semiconductor : Gallium Nitrate (GaN) Silicon Carbide (SiC)

By Transistor Gate : MOSFET IGBT

By Isolation : Magnetic Capacitive Optical

By Mode of Attachment : On-Chip Discrete

By Maximum Supply Voltage : Below 12 volts 12 – 24 volt 24 – 48 Volts Above 48 Volt

By Application : Automotive Aerospace and Defense Industrial Automation Consumer Electronics Healthcare Other

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



