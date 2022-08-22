Hair Dye Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years

North America and Europe collectively account for a majority of the demand for hair dye from the consumption side. This is due to the fact that a majority of the countries in these regions come under the high-income category, which reflects on higher disposable income being spent on personal and hair care products. In regions such as MEA and Asia, demand for halal-based hair dye has been surging over the last few years.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down salons across regions, reflecting decreasing demand for professional hair colour. To cope up with this loss, key players are investing in developing DIY-based professional hair colors that can be used at home. This step is going to restore the market curve of professional hair care back to normal and maintain its demand. Further, increase in demand for organic hair dye from the consumer side due to its multiple benefits over synthetic hair dye is one of the prime reasons for overall rising demand.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global hair dye market is anticipated to surpass US$ 20.4 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years.

Hair Dye Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Hair Dye market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Hair Dye market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Hair Dye supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Hair Dye, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of ultra-low temperature freezers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Hair Dyehas been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Hair Dye: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Hair Dye demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Hair Dye.As per the study, the demand for Hair Dye will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Hair Dye.As per the study, the demand for Hair Dye will grow through 2029. Hair Dye historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Hair Dye consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Hair Dye Market Segmentations:

By Product Permanent Hair Dye Semi-permanent Hair Dye Demi-permanent Hair Dye Bleach-highlights Hair Dye Temporary Hair Dye

By Form Powder Liquid

By Dye Color Black Brown Burgundy Red Other Colors

By Buyer Individual Customers Professional Beauty Salons

By Sales Channel Modern Trade Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Other Sales Channels

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



