Manufacturers of High-flow Nasal Cannula Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

The number of respiratory diseases have burgeoned in recent years. Diseases such as acute respiratory disease syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchiectasis have become more prevalent among patients. Deteriorating air quality, addiction to smoking and rising pollution are some major factors.

Based on the abovementioned trends, the global high-flow nasal cannula market is foreseen to expand credibly in the future. The global high-flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to register a staggering CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The market is anticipated to double, surpassing a value of US$ 9.0 Bn by the end of 2025. Technological advancements by key players and ongoing clinical trials for new technology are also set to leverage the market.

High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the high-flow nasal cannula market with detailed segmentation on the basis of component, application, end-user and key regions.

Component

Air/Oxygen Blend

Air Humidifier

Single Heated Tube

Nasal Cannula

Other Consumables

Application

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Bronchiectasis

Sleep Apnea

Other Applications

End-user

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Tomosynthesis

Other End-users

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Study:

Active Humidifiers are anticipated to account for a major chunk of the global high-flow nasal cannula market (>1/4th). Growing focus on the efficiency of humidified oxygen supply in high-flow nasal cannula therapy shall drive innovations in the components segment. This is anticipated to leverage the market.

By application, active respiratory failure shall leverage the high-flow nasal cannula market. The specific advantages offered by the high-flow nasal cannula market coupled with growing acceptance among patients are key growth drivers. The segment is poised to hold three-tenth of the high-flow nasal cannula market.

The Sleep Apnea segment is the second-most lucrative in the global high-flow nasal cannula market. The segment shall grow impressively at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

By region, North America shall dominate the global high-flow nasal cannula market. Adoption of Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) procedures is anticipated to augment the high-flow nasal cannula market. The region shall capture more than two-fifth of the overall market.

Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth opportunity. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.2%, capturing more than one-fifth of the market. Rising population and the consequent prevalence of respiratory disorders is projected to boost the Asia-Pacific high-flow nasal cannula market.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on High-flow Nasal Cannula Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of High-flow Nasal Cannula Market during the forecast period.

