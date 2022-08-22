Menopause Wellness Market To Witness Rapid Growth In Demand During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Menopause is a biological cycle that occurs in women between the ages of 40 to 55 years. During this period, women experience copious health issues, including hot flashes, night sweats, musculoskeletal pain, etc., which generates the necessity for wellness supplements to get relief. These conditions can also lead to severe diseases and serious conditions, owing to which, demand for menopause wellness products is continuously surging.  Rising global woman population and female consumer awareness regarding related products available in the market has amplified demand.

Demand growth for wellness products is moving from developed economies to evolving economies. Rising female disposable income, government initiatives, and changing spending behavior are constructing consumer aspirations towards the consumption of menopause wellness products. Demand for menopause wellness products in the capsule form is the highest, and this segment holds more than 50% market share.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global menopause wellness market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Segments Covered

  • Menopause Wellness Product
    • Black Cohosh Root Extract
    • Calcium Supplements
    • DHEA Supplement
    • Dong Quai Extract
    • Flaxseed / Oil
    • Ginseng
    • Phytoestrogen Supplements
    • Multivitamin
    • St. John’s Wort Supplements
    • Vitamin D
    • Wild Yam Root Extract
  • Primary Function
    • Mood Swing Control / Hormonal Balance
    • Hot Flashes Night Sweat Relieving
    • Bone Health
    • Libido Support
  • Form
    • Caplets
    • Capsules
    • Liquid
    • Tablets
  • Sales Channel
    • Direct Sales
    • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
    • Pharmacies and Drugstores
    • Wellness Specialists
    • Company Online Channels
    • Third-party Online Channels
    • Practitioner Channels
  • Regions
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competition Landscape

he aforementioned market players are considered as prominent players in the menopause wellness market. Key market players are focusing on strategic partnerships to target immense potential that companies can offer. Launching novel products with specific symptom-relieving properties is one of the key priorities for manufactures. Nevertheless, the market is a highly fragmented in nature, with a dominant presence of large as well as small companies to choose from.

  • For instance, DrFormulas, in February 2020, launched a new supplement – Nexabiotic – which helps support the immune system in the fight against cold and flu germs.
  • Similarly, in June 2020, Dr.Tobias launched Additional Immune Support Supplements and Vitamins.
  • In the same vain, in March 2020, Natrol launched three drug-free energy products – Relaxia Ultimate Calm, Relaxia, Day Calm, and Relaxia Night Calm.
  • Furthermore, DSM, the parent company of i-health, strategically partnered with Huami Corp. on wearable technologies and health tracking to improve personalized nutrition.

Coming up with novel products and targeting strategic acquisitions and mergers is key for manufactures to make their presence felt in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global menopause wellness market is anticipated to add 3X value by 2031.
  • Black cohosh root extract captures a governing share of the global market, and is set to create over a billion dollar opportunity over the long-term forecast period.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 173 BPS in its market share by 2031.
  • Direct sales is anticipated to lose around 181 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031.
  • China, Japan, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for menopause wellness products.
  • The market in the U.S., U.K. China, and India are all slated to expand at 10% to 11% CAGRs over the next ten years.

Key Question answered in the survey of Menopause Wellness market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Menopause Wellness
  • Growth of Menopause Wellness Market
  • Market Analysis of Menopause Wellness
  • Market Insights of Menopause Wellness
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Menopause Wellness market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Menopause Wellness market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Menopause Wellness

More Valuable Insights on Menopause Wellness Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Menopause Wellness, Sales and Demand of Menopause Wellness, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

