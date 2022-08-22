Menopause Wellness Market To Witness Rapid Growth In Demand During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Menopause is a biological cycle that occurs in women between the ages of 40 to 55 years. During this period, women experience copious health issues, including hot flashes, night sweats, musculoskeletal pain, etc., which generates the necessity for wellness supplements to get relief. These conditions can also lead to severe diseases and serious conditions, owing to which, demand for menopause wellness products is continuously surging. Rising global woman population and female consumer awareness regarding related products available in the market has amplified demand.

Demand growth for wellness products is moving from developed economies to evolving economies. Rising female disposable income, government initiatives, and changing spending behavior are constructing consumer aspirations towards the consumption of menopause wellness products. Demand for menopause wellness products in the capsule form is the highest, and this segment holds more than 50% market share.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5667

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global menopause wellness market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Segments Covered

Menopause Wellness Product Black Cohosh Root Extract Calcium Supplements DHEA Supplement Dong Quai Extract Flaxseed / Oil Ginseng Phytoestrogen Supplements Multivitamin St. John’s Wort Supplements Vitamin D Wild Yam Root Extract

Primary Function Mood Swing Control / Hormonal Balance Hot Flashes Night Sweat Relieving Bone Health Libido Support

Form Caplets Capsules Liquid Tablets

Sales Channel Direct Sales Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pharmacies and Drugstores Wellness Specialists Company Online Channels Third-party Online Channels Practitioner Channels

Regions North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5667

Competition Landscape

he aforementioned market players are considered as prominent players in the menopause wellness market. Key market players are focusing on strategic partnerships to target immense potential that companies can offer. Launching novel products with specific symptom-relieving properties is one of the key priorities for manufactures. Nevertheless, the market is a highly fragmented in nature, with a dominant presence of large as well as small companies to choose from.

For instance, DrFormulas, in February 2020, launched a new supplement – Nexabiotic – which helps support the immune system in the fight against cold and flu germs.

Similarly, in June 2020, Dr.Tobias launched Additional Immune Support Supplements and Vitamins.

In the same vain, in March 2020, Natrol launched three drug-free energy products – Relaxia Ultimate Calm, Relaxia, Day Calm, and Relaxia Night Calm.

Furthermore, DSM, the parent company of i-health, strategically partnered with Huami Corp. on wearable technologies and health tracking to improve personalized nutrition.

Coming up with novel products and targeting strategic acquisitions and mergers is key for manufactures to make their presence felt in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global menopause wellness market is anticipated to add 3X value by 2031.

Black cohosh root extract captures a governing share of the global market, and is set to create over a billion dollar opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 173 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Direct sales is anticipated to lose around 181 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

China, Japan, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for menopause wellness products.

The market in the U.S., U.K. China, and India are all slated to expand at 10% to 11% CAGRs over the next ten years.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5667

Key Question answered in the survey of Menopause Wellness market report:

Sales and Demand of Menopause Wellness

Growth of Menopause Wellness Market

Market Analysis of Menopause Wellness

Market Insights of Menopause Wellness

Key Drivers Impacting the Menopause Wellness market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Menopause Wellness market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Menopause Wellness

More Valuable Insights on Menopause Wellness Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Menopause Wellness, Sales and Demand of Menopause Wellness, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com